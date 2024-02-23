St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo

The pair have been out for months.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson should both be back this season.
Images: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein expects both Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson to return to first team action this season.

Wright’s recuperation from knee surgery has been aided by time spent at St George’s Park in England recently, while Levein is hopeful that his early fear of MacPherson being ruled out for the whole campaign with a thigh injury will not now prove to be the case.

“Drey is getting there,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s in good nick at the moment and although he’s still a wee bit away he’ll be playing before the end of the season.

Drey Wright's last game was against Aberdeen.
Image: SNS.

“Cammy is coming on after his thigh operation and I think he’ll be back in time to play a few games before the summer too.

“Ali Crawford has been training as well.

“He’s been out for a long time – calf problems are a difficult thing to get over as you get older.

“But you might see him at some point.”

St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan has stitches on foot wound

In the short-term, Ryan McGowan is a doubt for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

“Gowser has a stud mark on the top of his foot after Sunday so had to get five stitches,” Levein reported.

“So we’re waiting to see if he’s available for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Steven has started to find top form on loan at Alloa, scoring four goals in four games.

The 19-year-old has helped propel the Wasps to third in the League One table and catch the eye of his Saints manager.

“Taylor has trained with us a few times,” said Levein. “He’s doing well at Alloa so hopefully he keeps that up.

“A few of the other young lads have stepped up too and they look alright, so we’ll see.”

As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, contract talks with players who will be free agents in the summer are on hold until there is more certainty about which league Saints will be in next term.

“I’ve mentioned to the players what the situation is,” said Levein.

“Our main aim is to stay in the division so until that’s sorted there’s no point speaking to anyone.”

