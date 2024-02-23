St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives promising update on injured duo

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein expects both Drey Wright and Cammy MacPherson to return to first team action this season.

Wright’s recuperation from knee surgery has been aided by time spent at St George’s Park in England recently, while Levein is hopeful that his early fear of MacPherson being ruled out for the whole campaign with a thigh injury will not now prove to be the case.

“Drey is getting there,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s in good nick at the moment and although he’s still a wee bit away he’ll be playing before the end of the season.

“Cammy is coming on after his thigh operation and I think he’ll be back in time to play a few games before the summer too.

“Ali Crawford has been training as well.

“He’s been out for a long time – calf problems are a difficult thing to get over as you get older.

“But you might see him at some point.”

St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan has stitches on foot wound

In the short-term, Ryan McGowan is a doubt for Saturday’s clash with St Mirren.

“Gowser has a stud mark on the top of his foot after Sunday so had to get five stitches,” Levein reported.

“So we’re waiting to see if he’s available for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Steven has started to find top form on loan at Alloa, scoring four goals in four games.

The 19-year-old has helped propel the Wasps to third in the League One table and catch the eye of his Saints manager.

“Taylor has trained with us a few times,” said Levein. “He’s doing well at Alloa so hopefully he keeps that up.

“A few of the other young lads have stepped up too and they look alright, so we’ll see.”

🐝 Alloa 4-1 Cove Rangers (Taylor's Version) Taylor Steven with a brace to move the Wasps up to third spot #cinchL1 | @AlloaAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/gvA6e3ZpkY — SPFL (@spfl) February 19, 2024

As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, contract talks with players who will be free agents in the summer are on hold until there is more certainty about which league Saints will be in next term.

“I’ve mentioned to the players what the situation is,” said Levein.

“Our main aim is to stay in the division so until that’s sorted there’s no point speaking to anyone.”