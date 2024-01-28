St Johnstone star Drey Wright at St George’s Park to speed up comeback but Ross Sinclair suffers setback

St Johnstone star Drey Wright is heading to the English FA’s national football centre to speed up his recovery from knee surgery.

Last year’s Perth player of the season hasn’t kicked a ball since the start of October – and the end of February was pencilled in for an earliest comeback date after a micro-op on damaged cartilage.

Saints manager Craig Levein gave an update on the former Hibs man’s progress, revealing that the latest stage of his recuperation is an “intense programme” south of the border.

“Drey has had a programme designed for him by the people at St George’s Park,” he explained.

“Because he’s a member of the English PFA they have been able to sort out the facilities there, which is great because it’s a top-class facility.

“It makes sense to take advantage of that if it’s on offer.

“What they’ve designed for him is an intense programme which will assist with his rehab and hopefully speed him along a bit.

“He did this when he had his knee injury and felt it helped him a lot, so it was a no-brainer to let him go down and do the same again.

“It was a positive experience for him before so hopefully it will work out well again.”

Accept the situation

Since Wright was injured at Pittodrie, six other Saints players have been used in the right wing-back slot while he’s been out of action.

“You just have to accept the situation how it is, be patient and get on with things,” said Levein.

“You have to be focused on getting results and performances despite having players missing through injury.

“It’s just part of football, so there’s no point bleating about it.

“We know Drey will be able to help us when he comes back but until then there’s no point getting stressed about not having him.

“Hopefully going to St George’s will help him in his recovery.

“But even when he is available again it will take him some time to get up to speed because it has been a while.”

Sinclair setback

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has suffered a setback in his return from breaking an elbow early in the season.

“Ross has been back at the specialist,” said Levein. “He’s got a little issue with something to do with the plates.

“It has set him back a little bit. We’ll see what happens.

“He’s been unfortunate to say the least.”