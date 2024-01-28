St Johnstone star Drey Wright at St George’s Park to speed up comeback but Ross Sinclair suffers setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Drey Wright at St George’s Park to speed up comeback but Ross Sinclair suffers setback

The Perth pair have been on the sidelines for months.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright is seeking to speed up his recuperation in England.
Drey Wright is seeking to speed up his recuperation in England. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Drey Wright is heading to the English FA’s national football centre to speed up his recovery from knee surgery.

Last year’s Perth player of the season hasn’t kicked a ball since the start of October – and the end of February was pencilled in for an earliest comeback date after a micro-op on damaged cartilage.

Saints manager Craig Levein gave an update on the former Hibs man’s progress, revealing that the latest stage of his recuperation is an “intense programme” south of the border.

“Drey has had a programme designed for him by the people at St George’s Park,” he explained.

“Because he’s a member of the English PFA they have been able to sort out the facilities there, which is great because it’s a top-class facility.

Drey Wright's last game was against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright’s last game was against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“It makes sense to take advantage of that if it’s on offer.

“What they’ve designed for him is an intense programme which will assist with his rehab and hopefully speed him along a bit.

“He did this when he had his knee injury and felt it helped him a lot, so it was a no-brainer to let him go down and do the same again.

“It was a positive experience for him before so hopefully it will work out well again.”

Accept the situation

Since Wright was injured at Pittodrie, six other Saints players have been used in the right wing-back slot while he’s been out of action.

“You just have to accept the situation how it is, be patient and get on with things,” said Levein.

“You have to be focused on getting results and performances despite having players missing through injury.

“It’s just part of football, so there’s no point bleating about it.

“We know Drey will be able to help us when he comes back but until then there’s no point getting stressed about not having him.

“Hopefully going to St George’s will help him in his recovery.

“But even when he is available again it will take him some time to get up to speed because it has been a while.”

Sinclair setback

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Sinclair has suffered a setback in his return from breaking an elbow early in the season.

“Ross has been back at the specialist,” said Levein. “He’s got a little issue with something to do with the plates.

Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It has set him back a little bit. We’ll see what happens.

“He’s been unfortunate to say the least.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy to 'move on' after draw with Motherwell that…
Theo Bair scores to make it 1-1.
St Johnstone match report, ratings and star man as Perth side draw 1-1 with…
Luke Bibby.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight - and gets…
Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone loan star Luke Robinson aiming high at his second home
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Chris Kane.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Nicky Clark and Chris Kane could both be…
Connor Smith.
Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist - now…
Connor Smith playing for Hearts, Scotland and Queen's Park.
Connor Smith: St Johnstone new boy's 6 loans, beating England and former coach's verdict
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
St Johnstone's latest signing, Connor Smith.
St Johnstone sign Connor Smith from Hearts, with a striker next on Craig Levein's…
St Johnstone's David Keltjens made a successful debut.
David Keltjens: Career gamble pays off for new St Johnstone defender who is off…

Conversation