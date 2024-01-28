Abusive Perth window fitter left 156 voicemails on ex’s mobile as he booted her front door

A Perth window fitter phoned his ex-girlfriend 326 times as he battered and booted her front door in the middle of the night.

Grant Stainer left 156 voicemail messages, ranging from vile threats to explicit pornographic innuendoes.

The 51-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive way outside his former girlfriend’s Crieff Road home in the early hours of July 11 last year.

He was told he was “on the doorstep of Perth Prison”.

Holes left in front door

Prosecutor Sam Craib said Stainer and his ex were together at his home on July 10.

“The accused was drinking quite heavily so she decided to return to her home.

“At about 2am she was woken by a loud banging and shouting at her front door.

“The accused was shouting and persistently calling out to her.

“The complainer became concerned for her safety.”

Mr Craib told the court Stainer walked away but returned on several occasions.

“He repeatedly called her mobile but she did not answer and everything went to voicemail.”

At 2.50am, she received a voicemail message from Stainer, stating: “I’m outside your front door and I can do it all f***ing night.”

She could hear her doorbell buzzing as he ranted: “Come and answer your door.

“I’m going to get a hammer from the car and smash it, you slut.”

In another voice recording he said: “I’ve been to your house and I’ve kicked your door in.”

When the woman left her home later that day, she noticed three circular holes in her door, each about an inch in diameter so contacted police.

Abusive recordings

The fiscal depute said: “Two days later, the complainer was feeling calmer and decided she would review her missed calls.

“She noticed she had 326 missed calls and 156 voicemails, all either from the accused’s phone or from an unknown number.

“She got through listening to about 40 messages before – understandably – becoming overwhelmed.”

The voicemails featured abusive slurs and highly graphic sexual insinuations.

In one recording he said: “Hi, I’m Grant Stainer and I will do what I want.”

Drug-driving

Stainer further admitted twice breaching his bail conditions by repeatedly contacting his ex-partner.

On one occasion when Stainer called at her address and tried her door handle, she phoned 999 and said she had barricaded her door to prevent him getting in.

In an email he told her: “Nice to see you enjoying you nights with your new pal, while I’m getting jailed tomorrow.”

Mr Craib said when police came to talk to the complainer about the calls, Stainer phoned again.

Officers heard him say: “Why can’t we just talk and be truthful.”

Stainer also admitted two charges of driving while disqualified and with no insurance, on streets around his Moulin Crescent home – once on November 16 and again on December 6.

He was banned after colliding with two cars on a Perth street while more than 10 times the permitted drug-drive limit.

Spared jail time

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said: “Mr Stainer accepts he has put himself on the pathway to prison.

“The relationship is at an end and there is no prospect of them getting back together.

“Clearly, he has not handled the break up in a mature manner.

“He realises his conduct towards his ex-partner was unacceptable.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stainer: “You are at the doorstep of Perth Prison and asking to be let in.

“However, there is an alternative to custody and I am satisfied it is appropriate.”

Stainer was placed on supervision for 12 months and order to carry out 290 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order for six months, meaning he must stay home between 10pm and 7am each day.

Stainer was banned from driving for a year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.