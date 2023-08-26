Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street

A cocaine-fuelled motorist was more than 10 times the drug-drive limit when he collided with two cars on a Perth street.

Grant Stainer, who was described as having “bloodshot eyes” and “droopy eyelids,” struck one car with such force it backed onto a pavement and smashed into a lamp post.

The 50-year-old left handwritten notes on each of the vehicles and told witnesses he would pay for the damage.

“Is that enough for you?” he asked them.

Stainer, of Moulin Crescent, Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted being behind the wheel on Dunsinane Drive with drugs in his system on November 13 2021.

‘Don’t worry’

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Witnesses were travelling along Firbank Road when they saw a blue Vauxhall Vectra pull out in front of them.

“They observed the accused in the driver’s seat.

“They became concerned about the accused’s driving.

“The car was wavering from side to side.”

The Vectra then struck the wing mirror of a parked car.

“It next hit the front driver’s side of a different vehicle,” said Mr Craib.

“The collision was strong enough to push the car, a Fiat, several feet back onto the pavement, where it collided with a lamp post.”

The fiscal depute said the accused then abandoned his vehicle and walked into his house.

“Witnesses could see substantial damage to the driver’s side.

“The accused then appeared outside his home and shouted to people who were at his vehicle.”

Stainer told them: “Don’t worry. I’m going to pay for the damage. Is that enough for you?”

Mr Craib said one of the onlookers believed Stainer was under the influence and called police.

Droopy eyelids

Officers arrived at 11.15am and knocked on Stainer’s door, the prosecutor said.

“The accused shouted from within and then answered.

“He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slow and slurred.

“His eyes were bloodshot, glazed and with droopy eyelids.”

Mr Craib said Stainer was asked to provide a saliva specimen, which tested positive for cocaine.

He was taken into custody where he gave a blood sample, with the reading of 548 mics of benzoylecgonine – a substance made when the body breaks down cocaine – per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 mics.

Driving ban

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client left notes on the cars that he damaged.

“He previously worked in sales and he hopes to return to work some day,” he said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stainer: “The position here is that you were driving a vehicle when, quite frankly, you should not have been behind the wheel.

“The circumstances are such that those around you thought you were impaired and you caused damage to other vehicles.”

The sheriff placed Stainer on supervision for nine months as a direct alternative to custody.

He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.