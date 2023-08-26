Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street

Grant Stainer was described as having "bloodshot eyes" and "droopy eyelids" when he struck a car with such force it backed onto a pavement and smashed into a lamp post.

By Jamie Buchan
A cocaine-fuelled motorist was more than 10 times the drug-drive limit when he collided with two cars on a Perth street.

Grant Stainer, who was described as having “bloodshot eyes” and “droopy eyelids,” struck one car with such force it backed onto a pavement and smashed into a lamp post.

The 50-year-old left handwritten notes on each of the vehicles and told witnesses he would pay for the damage.

“Is that enough for you?” he asked them.

Stainer, of Moulin Crescent, Perth, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted being behind the wheel on Dunsinane Drive with drugs in his system on November 13 2021.

‘Don’t worry’

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Witnesses were travelling along Firbank Road when they saw a blue Vauxhall Vectra pull out in front of them.

“They observed the accused in the driver’s seat.

“They became concerned about the accused’s driving.

“The car was wavering from side to side.”

The Vectra then struck the wing mirror of a parked car.

“It next hit the front driver’s side of a different vehicle,” said Mr Craib.

“The collision was strong enough to push the car, a Fiat, several feet back onto the pavement, where it collided with a lamp post.”

The fiscal depute said the accused then abandoned his vehicle and walked into his house.

“Witnesses could see substantial damage to the driver’s side.

“The accused then appeared outside his home and shouted to people who were at his vehicle.”

Stainer told them: “Don’t worry. I’m going to pay for the damage. Is that enough for you?”

Mr Craib said one of the onlookers believed Stainer was under the influence and called police.

Droopy eyelids

Officers arrived at 11.15am and knocked on Stainer’s door, the prosecutor said.

“The accused shouted from within and then answered.

“He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slow and slurred.

“His eyes were bloodshot, glazed and with droopy eyelids.”

Mr Craib said Stainer was asked to provide a saliva specimen, which tested positive for cocaine.

He was taken into custody where he gave a blood sample, with the reading of 548 mics of benzoylecgonine – a substance made when the body breaks down cocaine – per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 mics.

Driving ban

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client left notes on the cars that he damaged.

“He previously worked in sales and he hopes to return to work some day,” he said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Stainer: “The position here is that you were driving a vehicle when, quite frankly, you should not have been behind the wheel.

“The circumstances are such that those around you thought you were impaired and you caused damage to other vehicles.”

The sheriff placed Stainer on supervision for nine months as a direct alternative to custody.

He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

