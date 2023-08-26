A grisly tale of life and death on the Perthshire moors 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

A grisly tale of life and death on the Perthshire moors 

Within this one leaf, lay a treacherous jungle of danger for tiny insects - a place of struggle, and ultimately, death. 

By Keith Broomfield
A sundew.
A sundew.

It was a plant with a voracious appetite – and as I brushed my finger gently across its red, dew-glistened leaf, I could see tiny black corpses lying within its deadly embrace.

It was a sundew, and the prey were midges that had become trapped in its lethal snare.

The leaves of sundews have tiny red hairs, the tips of which are primed with sticky translucent droplets.

When a midge alights on a sundew, it becomes stuck upon the glistening lure, and then like a grisly scene from a horror movie, it is slowly digested by enzymes secreted by the leaf.

Sundews occur on nutrient poor peat bogs and damp moorland, and digesting insects is an excellent means of supplementing the meagre pickings gleaned by the roots from the impoverished soil.

Sundew – deadly!

Sundews don’t have to eat insects to survive, but those that do grow much bigger and produce more seeds.

I crouched down to examine this cluster of sundews on a Perthshire moor more closely with a pocket magnifying glass, and was immediately drawn into the fascinating micro-world of forested leaf hairs, each one so intricately perfect that one wondered in awe at the evolutionary forces behind their creation.

Within this one leaf, lay a treacherous jungle of danger for tiny insects – a place of struggle, and ultimately, death.

Butterwort.

Nearby, nestled another carnivorous plant – a butterwort, with its flattened leaves splayed across the ground in the shape of a limey-green star. As with the sundew, insects become trapped on its sticky leaves.

Lochan Oisinneach Mor.

I rose to my feet, and continued along the track that led to Lochan Oisinneach Mor in the wild landscape that lies between Dunkeld and Kirkmichael.

The moors here consist of an eclectic mix of hills, trees and lochs that are forever generous in unveiling wildlife surprises.

A short while further on, I spied a female roe deer feeding in among the heather, her wonderful foxy-red coat glowing like a welcoming beacon. She had seen me, but was still contemplating whether I posed a threat, so I crept away silently lest a wave of panic should suddenly sweep over her.

Roe deer.

Earlier in the day I had glimpsed a fallow deer, which was noticeably darker than the roe deer, the coat a deep chocolate brown.

Fallow deer were brought to Britain from the eastern Mediterranean  in the 11th Century for ornamental and hunting purposes.

Fallow deer.

On my return leg, a frog suddenly leapt out from under my feet, having luckily avoided being stepped upon. I hunkered down to examine it, revelling in the shiny splendour of its glistening, mottled-green skin, and dark penetrating eyes.

Like the sundew, this plump frog was an invertebrate hunter, and on these moors there is a rich abundance of prey to be found below the protective cover of heather. The frog was making hay while the sun still shone by feasting upon this late summer plenitude, putting down fat reserves that will see it through the dark, cold days of winter.

More from Outdoors

Dunalastair Water.
Exploring MacGregor's Cave near Kinloch Rannoch
Exciting cross country action from the first day of Blair Castle Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Pictures as riders and spectators enjoy the action
Ginger Gairdner: Making plans for next year's garden
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.
The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 
Star acts: Zara Tindall on her horse Class Affair and Ian Stark on Chatsworth Diamond.
Blair Castle Horse Trials: Zara Tindall and Ian Stark to perform at world-famous equestrian…
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!
Karen Inkster and Gayle Ritchie lead the ride through Perth city centre.
Hoofing it: We joined a 205-mile charity trek from St Andrews to Iona led…
Gayle joins a mindful photography workshop near Blairgowrie. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Mindful photography: We joined a workshop on the banks of a secret Perthshire loch…
Ginger Gairdner: When's the best time to prune a tree?
Fungi prospering in a cow pat.
Oystercatchers, fritillaries, and intriguing toadstools at Glenshee