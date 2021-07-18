Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Staircase at ‘neglected’ Burntisland Esplanade sealed off after visitor falls

By Alasdair Clark
July 18 2021, 3.56pm Updated: July 19 2021, 9.34am
Burntisland esplanade steps
Fife Council have sealed the steps off

A staircase on Burntisland Esplanade has been declared a health and safety issue and fenced off by council officials.

Pictures of the Beacon steps, located next to the leisure centre, show the uneven staircase.

Local Burntisland councillor Gordon Langlands said he hopes the area can be restored to its former glory after years of “neglect”.

Updating locals he said the council had fenced the steps off due to health and safety concerns.

Burntisland Esplanade steps
Part of the staircase are missing

Cllr Gordon Langlands told The Courier: “Burntisland Links and Beach are a very popular destination for visitors and even more so with the current Covid restrictions where people are desperate for a day out.

“Unfortunately due to financial pressures maintenance of the Esplanade has been neglected over the years and there are now some glaring health and safety issues that need attention.

“[Burntisland] Links and Esplanade are Common Good and require cooperation between Fife Council and the local Community Council to raise funding to make the necessary repairs to restore the area to its former glory as the ‘Playground of Fife’.”

It has been fenced off

One local said they hoped this issue could be resolved soon: “Looking carefully at the photos, I can see that there’s a big chunk out of the lowest step right in the middle.

“I can see how someone could trip on that and go flying. I also get that if someone elderly fell it could easily be a broken hip, so the council have to take action.

“Hopefully the maintenance is prioritised, given the volume of people visiting.”

The town has seen increased visitors in recent weeks with the return of Burntisland funfair.

The yearly fair had been cancelled due to coronavirus but was able to go ahead at a later date following talks between organisers and Fife Council.

Burntisland fair beats Covid as July return confirmed

