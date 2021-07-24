Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Full steam ahead for restoration of Fife’s much-loved Meedies train

By Neil Henderson
July 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: July 24 2021, 8.27am

It’s full steam ahead for the restoration of a historic train which has been a fixture at Lochore Meadows Country Park for generations.

Mike Heron and Keith Brown, both from Benarty, are spearheading the project to restore the iconic pit pug and have offered to do so for free.

The engine has been enjoyed for more than 40 years by successive generations of youngsters.

Fenced off

But after decaying the train was eventually deemed a danger to the public and fenced off.

The Pit Pug being craned onto the low-loader.

Now Keith, owner and operations manager at Kirkcaldy based Smeaton Engineering, and Mike, contracts manager, plan to restore the train and save it from the scrapheap.

With the help of a crane, the 26 tonne former NCB engine was carefully lifted on to a waiting low-loader before being transported from the park on Friday.

Mike said he will now make a full assessment of its condition before planning a detailed programme of refurbishment.

Restoration of the train will take up to a year to complete.

Specialist restoration

“Both me and Keith, were born in Benarty so the train was a fixture of us growing up,” he said.

“Everyone’s kids has had their photo on the footplate and it was tragic to see it in such a state.

“So it’s our opportunity to put something back into the community by taking on the restoration.

“And we have already enlisted the help of a host of firms who will also be offering their services free of charge.”

Mike and Kevin have offered to undertake the restoration for free.

Fife landmark

Lochore Meadow Country Park said in a statement: “It was an amazing process to witness and all of those on site were a pleasure to spend time with.

“Our best guess was the train has been in the same spot for around 42 years.

“The weight showing when it was suspended was 26 tons.

“Thanks go to all of those who made this happen.”

With help from specialist firms and train enthusiasts the pair hope to return the pug  to its former glory.

However the project is likely to take up to a year to complete.

“It’s a big job that we’ll have to fit around our day-to-day business but we’re looking forward to getting stuck in,” said Keith.

“Having the train fenced off and rusting away was a sin.

“We’ll not only make it safe we plan to have a few interactive things for the kids to play with once completed too.

Public appeal success

“We’ll be keeping people up do date with the project and we hope to have a full celebratory unveiling when it’s finally returned to its home in the Meedies next year.”

Plans also include returning the pit pug to its original colours using money raised by 11-year-old Ollie Cowan in 2020.

