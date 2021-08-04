Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Call to help save endangered puffin population nesting along Fife coastline

By Neil Henderson
August 4 2021, 3.48pm Updated: August 4 2021, 3.53pm
Call for public to help conserve dwindling puffin population along Fife coast.
The public are being urged to play a vital role in the conservation of the endangered puffin population nesting along Fife’s coast.

Conservation charity, the Scottish Seabird Centre, is calling on the public to look out for young puffins as they begin to leave their burrows on nearby islands.

The young birds can be easily disorientated by lights that are visible from the mainland.

Confused birds

That’s why adventurous — though slightly confused — pufflings are often rescued from tight spots along the Firth of Forth coastline during summer months.

Declining numbers of nesting puffins has meant they are now on the conservation list.

Young birds can be found underneath cars, behind bins stuck in tight posts including plant pots and reporting such finds will help conservationists.

Red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), puffins are regarded as globally vulnerable and declining in numbers.

By reporting any unusual sightings of the small grey chicks, the public will be play a vital role in helping this much-loved seabird.

Declining puffin population

Once reported, the team from the Scottish SPCA or the Scottish Seabird Centre will collect the pufflings and release them in safer areas, away from known predators.

North Berwick’s Scottish Seabird Centre conservation officer, Emily Burton, said: “Puffins and their pufflings are now leaving their burrows on the Isle of May and other islands in the Firth of Forth.

The young pufflings will be collected and released safely away from predators.

“Pufflings fledge at night to avoid predation and some can become disorientated by lights from the mainland.

“This may see them flying into town and seeking somewhere dark to hide from predators.

“We carefully collect the pufflings, take them out to sea and release them, well away from the dangers of the mainland.

Public appeal

“They then typically swim off into the North Sea, where they will stay for the next three years.

“It is important to note that pufflings look completely different from their adult counterparts.

“People often don’t realise what they can see is a puffling.

“They are shades of grey, white and black; their smaller beaks don’t have the characteristic bright colours that the adults have during the summer.”

“We are appealing for people to be extra vigilant over the next few weeks and, if they spot a puffling, to immediately alert the Scottish Seabird Centre on 01620 890202 or the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.”

This year, around 4,000 occupied puffin burrows were recorded on Craigleith and around 45,000 in total on islands in the Forth, with two adults and one puffling for each successful burrow nest.

