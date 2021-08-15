Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021
News / Fife

Eden Mill St Andrews gin boss claims Covid vaccines ‘had no proven benefit to society’

By Steven Rae
August 15 2021, 4.59pm Updated: August 15 2021, 9.13pm
Paul Miller Eden vaccines
Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill

The boss of St Andrews gin company Eden Mill has apparently backed claims the Covid vaccination is dangerous and has had “no proven benefit to wider society”.

In a series of outbursts on LinkedIn, Paul Miller accused the UK Government of “playing a dangerous game with unproven vaccines inflicted on a desperate population”.

The 59-year-old ‘liked’ posts which claimed the vaccines were dangerous or deadly, and doubted the use of facemasks.

