News / Fife Eden Mill St Andrews gin boss claims Covid vaccines 'had no proven benefit to society' By Steven Rae August 15 2021, 4.59pm Updated: August 15 2021, 9.13pm Paul Miller, co-owner and founder of Eden Mill The boss of St Andrews gin company Eden Mill has apparently backed claims the Covid vaccination is dangerous and has had "no proven benefit to wider society". In a series of outbursts on LinkedIn, Paul Miller accused the UK Government of "playing a dangerous game with unproven vaccines inflicted on a desperate population". The 59-year-old 'liked' posts which claimed the vaccines were dangerous or deadly, and doubted the use of facemasks.