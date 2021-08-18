Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Fife

Levenmouth Reconnected: Groups urged to apply for share of £10m before rail link opens

By Claire Warrender
August 18 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 18 2021, 8.25am
Levenmouth reconnectd
Councillor Caldwell, second right, with Councillor David Alexander, fund manager Michael Drever and Councillor Colin Davidson.

A £10 million fund announced as part of the Levenmouth rail link deal is finally up and running.

Community groups and businesses can apply for a share of the cash to help put the area on the map.

Work has already begun to remove the old Leven to Thornton track.

The aim is to regenerate Levenmouth by providing jobs, services and attractions in time for the railway opening in 2024.

It has been hailed as a lifeline for local people amid hopes it will deliver real growth and improvements.

The £70m project to reopen the Leven to Thornton rail line was announced in 2019 by then transport minister Michael Matheson.

And the additional £10m was allocated at the same time to build on the investment.

Half the money is from the Scottish Government and the other £5m from Fife Council.

One of the intentions is to create other transport projects, such as bus and cycling routes, to integrate with the railway.

Bus routes will also improve as part of the project.

Leven area convener Ken Caldwell encouraged as many organisations as possible to apply.

“This represents a huge opportunity for Levenmouth,” he said.

“Together we can create a sustainable legacy for the area.”

Great news for Levenmouth

The initiative is known as the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme and will be used to support the improvements already being brought by the rail link.

Mr Caldwell added: “This programme is great news for Levenmouth.

“It will make the most of the large scale investments in the area – developing initiatives and projects that build on them.”

According to Fife Council, the fund will help create new employment and learning opportunities and improve access to key services.

It will also make it easier to get to and from Levenmouth.

There are two levels of grant funding – a small grants scheme with up to £5,000 available and a large grants scheme with no limit on the amount groups can apply for.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “I’m really pleased that the Levenmouth Reconnected fund is now welcoming applications.

“This is a great opportunity for community groups and businesses to play a real part in the economic and social regeneration of their local area and I look forward to seeing what can be achieved.”

Any groups or organisations interested in applying for funding can fine out more and apply online at https://levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot/

