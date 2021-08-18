Levenmouth Reconnected: Groups urged to apply for share of £10m before rail link opens

A £10 million fund announced as part of the Levenmouth rail link deal is finally up and running.

Community groups and businesses can apply for a share of the cash to help put the area on the map.

The aim is to regenerate Levenmouth by providing jobs, services and attractions in time for the railway opening in 2024.

It has been hailed as a lifeline for local people amid hopes it will deliver real growth and improvements.

The £70m project to reopen the Leven to Thornton rail line was announced in 2019 by then transport minister Michael Matheson.

And the additional £10m was allocated at the same time to build on the investment.

Half the money is from the Scottish Government and the other £5m from Fife Council.

One of the intentions is to create other transport projects, such as bus and cycling routes, to integrate with the railway.

Leven area convener Ken Caldwell encouraged as many organisations as possible to apply.

“This represents a huge opportunity for Levenmouth,” he said.

“Together we can create a sustainable legacy for the area.”

Great news for Levenmouth

The initiative is known as the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme and will be used to support the improvements already being brought by the rail link.

Mr Caldwell added: “This programme is great news for Levenmouth.

“It will make the most of the large scale investments in the area – developing initiatives and projects that build on them.”

According to Fife Council, the fund will help create new employment and learning opportunities and improve access to key services.

It will also make it easier to get to and from Levenmouth.

There are two levels of grant funding – a small grants scheme with up to £5,000 available and a large grants scheme with no limit on the amount groups can apply for.

Transport minister Graeme Dey said: “I’m really pleased that the Levenmouth Reconnected fund is now welcoming applications.

“This is a great opportunity for community groups and businesses to play a real part in the economic and social regeneration of their local area and I look forward to seeing what can be achieved.”

Any groups or organisations interested in applying for funding can fine out more and apply online at https://levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot/