B915 in Fife reopens after car overturned leaving two in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
August 21 2021, 9.46am
The road reopened shortly before 2am. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations
The road reopened shortly before 2am. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

The B915 in Fife was forced to close for several hours on Friday evening after a car overturned, with two people hospitalised as a “precaution”.

Pictures from the scene show a silver car on its roof, with police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service in attendance.

The incident took place on the B915 in Fife, which runs between Kelty and Dunfermline.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle escaped unhurt but were taken to hospital as a precaution, police at the scene said.

Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit updated locals shortly before midnight, tweeting: “Currently attending a one car collision on the B915 near the M90 Commerce park at Wellwood.”

Advising motorists to find an alternative route they added: “The road is currently closed until the vehicle has been recovered. Thankfully no serious injuries.”

Officers confirmed the B915 had reopened at 1:45am after the overturned vehicle was recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.50pm on Friday, 20 August to a report of a one car crash on the B915 at Balmule.

“The driver and passenger were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered.”

