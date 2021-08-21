Lidl announce opening date for new Kirkcaldy store

Lidl has announced its new supermarket in Kirkcaldy will open to customers next week.

The retailer confirmed its new store on the town’s Esplanade will open for the first time at 8am on Thursday, August 26.

The new supermarket will be replace the existing Aldi store further along the Esplanade, which will close for the final time at 5pm on Wednesday.

All existing employees will be retained and transfer to the new store which will operate from 8am – 10pm Monday to Sunday.

New jobs

The company has also confirmed that 35 new jobs will also be created by the move.

With a 1,410m² sales area, Lidl’s new larger store will feature facilities including an in-store bakery, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and electric vehicle charging points.

Ahead of the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme rollout in July 2022, the store will also have a money-back recycling station.

As part of Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative, in partnership with Neighbourly, the new store will redistribute surplus food to local charities.

Support for local charities

Amongst those will be Greener Kirkcaldy, a grassroots organisation that aims to tackle poverty in the region.

Nourish, a community support centre for vulnerable people and young families, will also benefit from the initiative.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “It’s fantastic we have been able to open a new store in Kirkcaldy, one that is even bigger and offers a range of facilities for our customers including superfast electric vehicle charging points.

As per government guidance, the wearing of face coverings in supermarkets remains mandatory across our Scottish stores.

In addition, Lidl will continue with a range of social distancing measures maintaining a safe environment for both colleagues and customers.

Dedicated cleaning stations protective screens at checkouts, as well as visors and face coverings will also continue to feature at all Lidl stores.

Iceland to take over vacant store

The move comes ahead of the Iceland Food run Warehouse Food store taking over the vacated building.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.

However, a planning application detailing a number of alterations has recently been submitted to Fife Council for approval.