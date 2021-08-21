Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arbroath 3 Partick Thistle 1: Michael McKenna double helps Angus side go fourth

By Ewan Smith
August 21 2021, 4.59pm
Michael McKenna's double helped Arbroath to a convincing win over Partick Thistle
Michael McKenna's double helped Arbroath to a convincing win over Partick Thistle

Michael McKenna’s double helped Arbroath move into fourth place with a superb win over Partick Thistle.

McKenna netted either side of half-time as the Angus side recovered from going a goal down to sweep Thistle aside.

Nicky Low sealed the win which will give Arbroath fans hope that their side can make a real impact on the Championship again this term.

Anton Dowds started on the bench for Arbroath after joining the Angus side on a short-term loan deal from Falkirk earlier this week.

They were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

Their opponents Partick Thistle started the day on top of the Championship following a stunning 3-0 win at Dunfermline two weeks ago.

But their preparations were severely hampered by a one-hour delay at the A90 roadworks at Dunblane.

Kick-off was delayed by ten minutes to allow Ian McCall’s men time to warm-up in front of a sizeable travelling support.

When the game did get underway, it was a hugely entertaining affair.

Arbroath stars McKenna, David Gold and Liam Henderson all forced saves out of Partick keeper Harry Stone.

At the other end, Derek Gaston did well to block a low Scott Tiffoney drive.

Arbroath fall behind to Partick Thistle via own goal

Kyle Turner races off to celebrate Partick Thistle’s opening goal at Arbroath

But the visitors who took the lead on 33 minutes.

Former Dunfermline star Kyle Turner’s low drive was parried by Derek Gaston and cannoned off a hapless Colin Hamilton en-route to goal.

Arbroath took just 11 minutes to respond and McKenna’s effort was a thing of beauty.

Low fooled the Jags defence into defending a cross as McKenna stepped up to curl a low 20 yard free-kick in off the post to make it 1-1 at the break.

Michael McKenna’s free-kick draws Arbroath level at home to Partick Thistle

Arbroath storm into 3-1 lead

Arbroath were fired up after the break and stunned the Glasgow side with two quick goals.

Firstly a sublime piece of skill from Nouble set-up McKenna to head home his second from six yards.

Then Low pounced on a mistake by Stone to drive in from 15 yards.

Partick tried and failed to find a way back into the game. Former Dundee United man Cammy Smith came closest as he curled a 20-yard strike inches over.

And as the clock ticked down, Arbroath turned on the style with sub Dowds coming close to a debut strike.

Only a fingertip save from Stone denied Dowds but the home fans still went home happy as Arbroath soared up the table.

McKenna celebrates with Arbroath team-mate Joel Nouble after his second strike v Partick Thistle

Arbroath v Partick Thistle starting line-ups

Arbroath: Gaston; Stewart, Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low, Gold, McKenna, Henderson, Nouble, Craigen. Subs: Antell; Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Paterson, Donnelly, Dowds.

Partick Thistle: Stone; Forster, Holt, Mayo, Turner, Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham, Rudden, McKenna, MacIver. Subs: Sneddon; Smith, Gordon, Murray, Akinola.

Referee – Grant Irvine

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell slams spot-kick sinners after St Johnstone defeat

