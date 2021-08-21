Arbroath 3 Partick Thistle 1: Michael McKenna double helps Angus side go fourth

Michael McKenna’s double helped Arbroath move into fourth place with a superb win over Partick Thistle.

McKenna netted either side of half-time as the Angus side recovered from going a goal down to sweep Thistle aside.

Nicky Low sealed the win which will give Arbroath fans hope that their side can make a real impact on the Championship again this term.

Anton Dowds started on the bench for Arbroath after joining the Angus side on a short-term loan deal from Falkirk earlier this week.

They were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

The cup holders @StJohnstone survive as Ali McCann nets the winning penalty v @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/NOMZlBxf2T — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 15, 2021

Their opponents Partick Thistle started the day on top of the Championship following a stunning 3-0 win at Dunfermline two weeks ago.

But their preparations were severely hampered by a one-hour delay at the A90 roadworks at Dunblane.

Kick-off was delayed by ten minutes to allow Ian McCall’s men time to warm-up in front of a sizeable travelling support.

It’s great to have an atmosphere back at football. Looks like the @PartickThistle fans are enjoying their visit to the Costa del Gayfield. pic.twitter.com/xoVQSPLkiB — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 21, 2021

When the game did get underway, it was a hugely entertaining affair.

Arbroath stars McKenna, David Gold and Liam Henderson all forced saves out of Partick keeper Harry Stone.

At the other end, Derek Gaston did well to block a low Scott Tiffoney drive.

Arbroath fall behind to Partick Thistle via own goal

But the visitors who took the lead on 33 minutes.

Former Dunfermline star Kyle Turner’s low drive was parried by Derek Gaston and cannoned off a hapless Colin Hamilton en-route to goal.

Arbroath took just 11 minutes to respond and McKenna’s effort was a thing of beauty.

Low fooled the Jags defence into defending a cross as McKenna stepped up to curl a low 20 yard free-kick in off the post to make it 1-1 at the break.

Arbroath storm into 3-1 lead

Arbroath were fired up after the break and stunned the Glasgow side with two quick goals.

Firstly a sublime piece of skill from Nouble set-up McKenna to head home his second from six yards.

Then Low pounced on a mistake by Stone to drive in from 15 yards.

Partick tried and failed to find a way back into the game. Former Dundee United man Cammy Smith came closest as he curled a 20-yard strike inches over.

And as the clock ticked down, Arbroath turned on the style with sub Dowds coming close to a debut strike.

Only a fingertip save from Stone denied Dowds but the home fans still went home happy as Arbroath soared up the table.

Arbroath v Partick Thistle starting line-ups

Arbroath: Gaston; Stewart, Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low, Gold, McKenna, Henderson, Nouble, Craigen. Subs: Antell; Hilson, Swankie, Linn, Paterson, Donnelly, Dowds.

Partick Thistle: Stone; Forster, Holt, Mayo, Turner, Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham, Rudden, McKenna, MacIver. Subs: Sneddon; Smith, Gordon, Murray, Akinola.

Referee – Grant Irvine