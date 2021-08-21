Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NORMAN WATSON: A letter from the Tay Bridge Disaster

By Norman Watson
August 21 2021, 5.35pm
Tay Bridge Disaster letter (private collection).
It has passed without comment, but this is the 150th anniversary of the start of Dundee’s first Tay Bridge. Construction on the crossing began in 1871.

Although designed by Sir Thomas Bouch, who endured most of the criticism when it collapsed at the end of 1879, the bridge was built by Hopkin Gilkes & Co, a Middlesbrough company.

Several items survived the tragedy, with a poignant collection of memorabilia at The McManus.

A letter describing the scenes

Remarkably, some artifacts continue (forgive the phrase) to surface.

Entering a local collection in recent weeks was a letter describing the sad scenes shortly after the engine and carriages had toppled into the Tay.

This was sent from Edinburgh to Boston, USA, early in January 1880 and describes the immediate aftermath of the disaster. Its envelope carries an Edinburgh date stamp for January 20, 1880.

The accompanying letter was sent from an Annie White of 63 Grassmarket to a Mrs Osgood in Boston, an excerpt reading:

“I had a good view of the Broken Bridge”

“I was at Dundee the Saturday after the Tay Bridge disaster and I had a good view of the Broken Bridge as you have to go across the Tay now by Boat. There is only 28 Bodies got and they think that they will not get very many more. They think that they are carried away out to sea…”

A recent survey by postal historians indicated that just 20 envelopes survive from mailbags recovered in the estuary from the doomed train.

With most of these items in institutions or major private collections, they rarely come to auction. Surprisingly uncommon, however, are letters providing eyewitness accounts of the awful aftershock.

