Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Arbroath set to sign Falkirk striker Anton Dowds

By Ewan Smith
August 16 2021, 8.07am
Anton Dowds starred for Falkirk at Celtic Park last season
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is set to bolster his attack with a move for Falkirk frontman Anton Dowds.

Campbell has targeted Dowds, 24, to fill the void left by Jack Hamilton after the striker returned to parent club Livingston in the summer.

Dowds has fallen out of favour at Bairns under new boss Paul Sheerin and played just 89 minutes this season.

But he could reignite his career with a loan switch to Gayfield.

He earned a move to Falkirk last summer after netting 19 goals in 57 starts for League One side East Fife.

His strong, pacy style saw him catch the eye of several Championship clubs before his Falkirk switch.

He faced both Celtic and Rangers in the cups last season but saw his chances restricted by Falkirk’s Covid-restricted season.

The chance to move to Arbroath could hold appeal and Dowds – a Business Law graduate – could move to Red Lichties in time for Saturday’s clash with Partick Thistle.

Anton Dowds took on Rangers star Connor Goldson while playing at Falkirk last year

Meanwhile, Red Lichties boss Dick Campbell is still smarting from his side’s penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone in the Premier Sports Cup.

Arbroath lost 3-2 on spot-kicks after taking the lead twice against the cup holders.

And while they earned plaudits for their performance, Campbell is ultimately only concerned about the result.

“I don’t have any influence on St Johnstone,” said Campbell. “You are saying they weren’t at their best but what is their best?

“I can only talk about Arbroath. We made them look like they weren’t at their best.

“We had great chances to score but didn’t take them. Michael McKenna had a chance from six yards that would have made the difference.

“I enjoyed the experience but I’m just angry we can’t score.”

