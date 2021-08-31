Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deliberate fire causes £15,000 of damage in Kirkcaldy

By Katy Scott
August 31 2021, 4.32pm Updated: August 31 2021, 4.33pm
kirkcaldy fire wilful
Detectives are appealing for information after the Kirkcaldy fire.

A caravan and a catering van were set on fire in Kirkcaldy, resulting in damage worth £15,000.

Police say the blaze completely destroyed the trailers, which were stored in a yard near Torbain Tower.

The wilful fire raising happened in a rural area between Friday August 20 and Friday August 27.

‘Easily accessed’

Detective Constable Donald McGarva said: “Although this is a rural area, it can easily be accessed from the Newliston area of Kirkcaldy.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact officers through 101 with reference 3603 of August 27.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers may be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

