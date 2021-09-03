Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Rise of deliberate fire-raising in Fife ‘needless drain on emergency services’

By Katy Scott
September 3 2021, 12.14pm Updated: September 3 2021, 12.18pm
deliberate fife fire

A spike in fire-raising incidents in Fife has been branded a ‘needless drain on emergency services’.

Firefighters have attended several blazes across the region in recent weeks and local Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) chiefs have confirmed the area is experiencing a higher number of deliberate fires than usual.

A number of the blazes are still under investigation, with the police and fire services reaching out to the public for any information.

Concerns have been raised around the lack of youth engagement with fire safety advice due to the pandemic.

‘Devastating damage’

Mark Bryce is the SFRS local senior officer for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife.

He said: “We have seen a higher number of deliberate fires in the Fife area than usual.

“Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties.

“They are a needless drain on emergency service resources at a difficult time.”

The woodland fire in Dunfermline is one of many over the last few weeks.

The spate of fire-raising includes a derelict building blaze and a woodland fire in Dunfermline.

Local residents reported seeing a group of youths in the wooded area just moments before the fire started.

No school visits

The rescue service has not been able to visit schools and engage with youngsters to promote fire safety during the pandemic.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages,” said Mark.

“But as we cannot conduct school visits or engage with young people directly through clubs and groups at this time, I would ask parents, guardians, and carers to help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks and consequences of deliberate fire setting.”

Wilful fire raising

Mark added: “We also continue to liaise with premises occupiers, particularly in town centres to give advice on refuse storage and security, which can be a cause of deliberate fires.”

Police are seeking information after two trailers were set alight in Kirkcaldy and caused £15,000 worth of damage.

Officers also launched an investigation into an early morning flat fire in Rosyth. Inquiries established that there were several people in the area when the blaze started just after 1am.

Would you report your kids?

It comes after police asked parents to report their children if they came home smelling of smoke or accelerants.

The appeal was launched earlier this year due to a growing number of deliberate fires in Dundee and Fife.

Would you report your child if you knew they had started a fire?

