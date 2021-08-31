Police launch investigation after Rosyth flat fire

Police have launched an investigation into a Rosyth flat fire after several people were seen in the area at the time of the blaze.

Emergency services attended the flat fire on Thomson Place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze was reported to police at around 1.15am on Tuesday.

The cause of the Rosyth fire is currently unclear. However, enquiries have established there were several people in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for these people to contact them, as they may have information which could assist in the investigation.

Fife fires

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0139 of August 31.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

This recent blaze follows several other fires across Fife, including a derelict building blaze in Dunfermline, a woodland fire also in Dunfermline, and wilful fire raising in Kirkcaldy.