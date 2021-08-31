Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Police launch investigation after Rosyth flat fire

By Katy Scott
August 31 2021, 5.18pm Updated: August 31 2021, 5.19pm
rosyth fire
The fire in Thomson Place happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police have launched an investigation into a Rosyth flat fire after several people were seen in the area at the time of the blaze.

Emergency services attended the flat fire on Thomson Place in the early hours of Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries.

The blaze was reported to police at around 1.15am on Tuesday.

The cause of the Rosyth fire is currently unclear. However, enquiries have established  there were several people in the area around the time of the incident.

Police are appealing for these people to contact them, as they may have information which could assist in the investigation.

Fife fires

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0139 of August 31.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

This recent blaze follows several other fires across Fife, including a derelict building blaze in Dunfermline, a woodland fire also in Dunfermline, and wilful fire raising in Kirkcaldy.

