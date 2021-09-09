Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Fife bin strike threat averted – for now

By Claire Warrender
September 9 2021, 7.35am Updated: September 9 2021, 9.43am
Fife binmen strike
There is a shortage of lorry drivers.

Fife’s binmen have called off their strike threat – for now at least.

Unions have agreed to enter into talks with managers over a number of serious concerns, including health and safety issues.

However, the option of industrial action will go back on the table if a resolution can’t be found.

Bins in some areas of Fife have already gone unemptied in recent weeks due to staff shortages.

Fife's binmen have a number of serious concerns.
Fife’s binmen have a number of serious concerns.

And Labour MSP Alex Rowley said a strike would be “disastrous” for communities.

He has now called on management to listen to the unions’ concerns, in a bid to avoid mass action.

Bin strike ‘must be avoided’

The binmen threatened to walk out last month, amid claims they were being told to mix recycling with landfill waste.

That issue has since been resolved and staff have been told it must no longer happen.

Ladybank Household Waste Recycling Centre
The landfill site at Ladybank.

But issues including allegations of faulty equipment and changes to collection routes remain.

Mr Rowley said a strike must be avoided.

“If there was a strike it would be disastrous,” he said.

“I met with the trade unions last week and stressed that point to them.”

Alex Rowley MSP at the Lathalmond site which was blighted by dumping.
Alex Rowley MSP at the Lathalmond site that was blighted by dumping.

He added: “They’re calling for more investment in frontline services to take the pressure off staff.

“And they want to make sure recycling is happening in the way it’s meant to.

“It seems to me that what they’re asking for is not unreasonable.”

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP urged councillors to listen to the staff and question senior management.

Fife’s bin collections and recycling services are run by arms’ length company Cireco.

‘We will take action’

Unite the Union convener John Gillespie said talks would take place over the next fortnight.

“They’ve agreed to meet us to sit round the table and thrash out areas of concern,” he said.

“The unions are going into discussions to try to resolve outstanding issues but if it’s not resolved to our satisfaction we will take action.”

Cireco confirmed it is working with the unions.

Chief executive Robin Baird said: “We continue to welcome the ongoing dialogue with out trade union colleagues and will continue to work with them in the coming weeks.

“We once again would like to thank all our workforce for their commitment over the last 18 months in the delivery of critical services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]