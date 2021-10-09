One woman taken to hospital following crash on A92 near Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

One woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A92 northbound near Dunfermline on Saturday.

Emergency services, including three fire appliances, police and ambulance services, attended the incident on the A92 at the Crossgates Interchange shortly before 4pm.

Car over carriageway barrier

One road user who witnesses the aftermath of the crash reported seeing a car on the other side of the barrier from the carriageway.

He said: “There were a number of police vehicles and fire engines.

“The traffic was down to one lane and at standstill at points, the police were directing traffic around.

“There was a small light blue car over the other side of the barrier.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted to inform road users that all lanes were running clear on the slip road from Crossgates roundabout about an hour after the crash.

** JUST IN ** ⌚️16:46#A92 All lanes are now running on the #A92 on slip from Crossgates roundabout following an earlier RTC. Traffic is running clear in the area.@SETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 9, 2021

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.40pm, police were advised a car had crashed on the A92 at the Crossgates Interchange.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital.”