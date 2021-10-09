Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One woman taken to hospital following crash on A92 near Dunfermline

By Amie Flett
October 9 2021, 4.42pm Updated: October 9 2021, 6.43pm
Emergency services attended the incident on the A92 on Saturday.

One woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A92 northbound near Dunfermline on Saturday.

Emergency services, including three fire appliances, police and ambulance services, attended the incident on the A92 at the Crossgates Interchange shortly before 4pm.

Car over carriageway barrier

One road user who witnesses the aftermath of the crash reported seeing a car on the other side of the barrier from the carriageway.

He said: “There were a number of police vehicles and fire engines.

“The traffic was down to one lane and at standstill at points, the police were directing traffic around.

“There was a small light blue car over the other side of the barrier.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted to inform road users that all lanes were running clear on the slip road from Crossgates roundabout about an hour after the crash.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.40pm, police were advised a car had crashed on the A92 at the Crossgates Interchange.

“Emergency services attended and one woman has been taken to hospital.”

