Two fire engines dedicated to Raith Rovers fan to be sent to Argentina

Two fire engines are to be sent to Argentina in a tribute to a lifelong Raith Rovers fan who passed away earlier this year.

Keys for two vehicles were presented to the International Fire and Rescue Association (IFRA) at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy, home of Raith Rovers, on Thursday.

Set up by firefighter David Kay in 2002 and based in Thornton, the IFRA trains firefighters in other countries and donates equipment to them.

The two latest engines were named Raith Rovers and Bert Stewart, in memory of a lifelong fan of the club of the same name who died in an accident involving a drill earlier this year.

The two latest engines were filled with standard British fire equipment and will hopefully be shipped to Argentina by December.

It is all old equipment that is either no longer used or has been brought back up to standard that has been given, something done with all of the equipment IFRA donates to other countries.

Bert was a former firefighter and very active in IFRA, going on several missions to Argentina over the years.

He also visited South America on a fact-finding mission and ended up volunteering in Argentina, delivering training to fire service crews there, which is why it was chosen as the country for the appliances to be sent to.

Great way to remember him

Andy Mill, fan director at Raith Rovers and who worked alongside Bert for several years, said: “It was very poignant for myself and for members of Bert’s family to remember him in this way.

“It is a great way to commemorate his memory and the work he did for IFRA.

“I worked with Bert for many years in the fire service and spoke to him often at the games both home and away.

“Bert died as a result of a tragic accident and it is a fitting tribute that his name will live on whilst helping protect others which he did throughout his fire service career and beyond.

“John McGlynn [Raith Rovers manager] has been very supportive. Some of the team came out after training and we had a group photo taken by the two appliances.”