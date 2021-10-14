Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Two fire engines dedicated to Raith Rovers fan to be sent to Argentina

By Emma Duncan
October 14 2021, 6.52pm Updated: October 14 2021, 7.20pm
The International Fire Rescue Association are to send two fire engines to Argentina, one called Raith Rovers and the other called after former firefighter and Raith supporter Bert Stewart. Bert's family: wife Margaret, grandchildren Imogen, Fearne, Gabriella, Francesca, Edward, Charles and Nicola with son Craig and his wife Karen.

Two fire engines are to be sent to Argentina in a tribute to a lifelong Raith Rovers fan who passed away earlier this year.

Keys for two vehicles were presented to the International Fire and Rescue Association (IFRA) at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy, home of Raith Rovers, on Thursday.

Set up by firefighter David Kay in 2002 and based in Thornton, the IFRA trains firefighters in other countries and donates equipment to them.

 

Fife firefighter Mark Bryce unveils Bert's engine
Fife firefighter Mark Bryce unveils Bert’s engine

The two latest engines were named Raith Rovers and Bert Stewart, in memory of a lifelong fan of the club of the same name who died in an accident involving a drill earlier this year.

The two latest engines were filled with standard British fire equipment and will hopefully be shipped to Argentina by December.

It is all old equipment that is either no longer used or has been brought back up to standard that has been given, something done with all of the equipment IFRA donates to other countries.

Bert Stewart
Bert Stewart

Bert was a former firefighter and very active in IFRA, going on several missions to Argentina over the years.

He also visited South America on a fact-finding mission and ended up volunteering in Argentina, delivering training to fire service crews there, which is why it was chosen as the country for the appliances to be sent to.

Great way to remember him

Andy Mill, fan director at Raith Rovers and who worked alongside Bert for several years, said: “It was very poignant for myself and for members of Bert’s family to remember him in this way.

“It is a great way to commemorate his memory and the work he did for IFRA.

Raith director Andy Mill in the cab of Bert's engine.
Raith director Andy Mill in the cab of Bert’s engine.

“I worked with Bert for many years in the fire service and spoke to him often at the games both home and away.

“Bert died as a result of a tragic accident and it is a fitting tribute that his name will live on whilst helping protect others which he did throughout his fire service career and beyond.

“John McGlynn [Raith Rovers manager] has been very supportive. Some of the team came out after training and we had a group photo taken by the two appliances.”

Fife foster carer on trial for abuse claims her accuser bullied and assaulted her

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]