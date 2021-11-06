Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
11 photos showing Anstruther’s dazzling firework display for Bonfire Night

By Katherine Ferries
November 6 2021, 12.14pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.15pm

Bonfire Night went off with a bang in Anstruther as locals came together to celebrate the November 5 celebrations.

Crowds gathered near the harbour to watch the stunning fireworks display during Friday night’s festivities.

All photos by Steve Brown.

Colours light up the sky as the fireworks light up the sky at the Anstruther Fireworks Night
McNaughton and McShannon-Kefford Family with kids Mia and Soph twins from Bridge of Earn
RNLI volunteers serve burgers and drinks
Andrew Stewart and Rebekah Sneddon with Hugo the dog from Methil
Ian Austin with twins Ellie and Ava from Kirkcaldy
Izabel Friedrich from Anstruther
Chris & Leanne Friedrich with kids Izabel, Amelia and Leo
Kira Scott with young Alexander Kenny from Crail
Kids picking glowing toys from the stall
Colours light up the sky as the fireworks light up the sky

 

