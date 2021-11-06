11 photos showing Anstruther’s dazzling firework display for Bonfire Night By Katherine Ferries November 6 2021, 12.14pm Updated: November 6 2021, 1.15pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bonfire Night went off with a bang in Anstruther as locals came together to celebrate the November 5 celebrations. Crowds gathered near the harbour to watch the stunning fireworks display during Friday night’s festivities. All photos by Steve Brown. Colours light up the sky as the fireworks light up the sky at the Anstruther Fireworks Night McNaughton and McShannon-Kefford Family with kids Mia and Soph twins from Bridge of Earn RNLI volunteers serve burgers and drinks Andrew Stewart and Rebekah Sneddon with Hugo the dog from Methil Ian Austin with twins Ellie and Ava from Kirkcaldy Izabel Friedrich from Anstruther Chris & Leanne Friedrich with kids Izabel, Amelia and Leo Kira Scott with young Alexander Kenny from Crail Kids picking glowing toys from the stall Colours light up the sky as the fireworks light up the sky MAP: 8 of the best Bonfire Night fireworks displays in Tayside and Fife Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close