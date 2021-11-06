An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenager has been arrested and charged with an alleged “disturbance” at a Brechin supermarket.

Witnesses saw an emergency response outside the Lidl store in the town’s Commerce Street around 4.30pm on Friday November 5.

One witness said she saw two police vans and an ambulance outside the Angus store.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a premises on Commerce Street in Brechin which occurred around 4.50pm on Friday November 5 2021.

“He has been released on undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

It is understood the accused will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.