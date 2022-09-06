Maureen Mellor Obituary: Former Auchtermuchty dux dies aged 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Maureen Mellor Obituary: Former Auchtermuchty dux dies aged 76

By Chris Ferguson
September 6 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 6 2022, 12.38pm
Maureen Mellor.
Maureen Mellor.

Maureen Mellor (Tighe) a former dux of Auchtermuchty Secondary School and a nurse in Cupar and Kirkcaldy, has died aged 76.

Much of her later career in the health service was spent in the north of England but she retained close links with Fife.

She was born in Perth in 1946 to Jimmy and Bridgie Tighe, who originally came from County Mayo in Ireland.

Siblings

Maureen was the eldest of six children and was followed by Bridget, Kathleen, Ann, Maggie and James.

Her formative years were spent in Strathmiglo where she attended the local primary school before moving up to Auchtermuchty Secondary School.

There, she loved learning, was often held up as an example to her siblings and other pupils, and emerged as dux.

Nursing

When she left school, Maureen began a career in nursing at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, before completing her training in general nursing at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

She then went to take qualifications in psychiatric nursing at Stratheden Hospital, Cupar.

During this time Maureen met her first husband, Ronald Harrold. They married in 1966 but their happiness was abruptly ended in 1969 when Ronnie died after a short illness.

Further study

Not long after, Maureen made the decision to move away from Fife and explore new horizons.

She chose to further her career by studying at Leeds University to become a health visitor. For the remainder of her career she worked in this field in Yorkshire and Teeside.

As well as a new career, Maureen also met her future husband, Steve Mellor.

Maureen and Steve Mellor.
Maureen and Steve Mellor.

They married in 1972 and settled down to live in Eaglescliffe near Stockton-on-Tees.

Maureen served her community in and around Eaglescliffe for nearly 40 years and became a well-loved figure, both to colleagues, and those she served.

Her brother James said: “Maureen and Steve were regular visitors back to Fife to visit family and friends over the years, however, they also loved to travel and spent many happy vacations touring around France.

“Maureen was an accomplished cook and loved nothing better than entertaining friends and family at the dinner table accompanied by a lovely glass of red wine or a Cognac.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

