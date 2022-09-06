Maureen Mellor Obituary: Former Auchtermuchty dux dies aged 76

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maureen Mellor (Tighe) a former dux of Auchtermuchty Secondary School and a nurse in Cupar and Kirkcaldy, has died aged 76.

Much of her later career in the health service was spent in the north of England but she retained close links with Fife.

She was born in Perth in 1946 to Jimmy and Bridgie Tighe, who originally came from County Mayo in Ireland.

Siblings

Maureen was the eldest of six children and was followed by Bridget, Kathleen, Ann, Maggie and James.

Her formative years were spent in Strathmiglo where she attended the local primary school before moving up to Auchtermuchty Secondary School.

There, she loved learning, was often held up as an example to her siblings and other pupils, and emerged as dux.

Nursing

When she left school, Maureen began a career in nursing at Adamson Hospital, Cupar, before completing her training in general nursing at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

She then went to take qualifications in psychiatric nursing at Stratheden Hospital, Cupar.

During this time Maureen met her first husband, Ronald Harrold. They married in 1966 but their happiness was abruptly ended in 1969 when Ronnie died after a short illness.

Further study

Not long after, Maureen made the decision to move away from Fife and explore new horizons.

She chose to further her career by studying at Leeds University to become a health visitor. For the remainder of her career she worked in this field in Yorkshire and Teeside.

As well as a new career, Maureen also met her future husband, Steve Mellor.

They married in 1972 and settled down to live in Eaglescliffe near Stockton-on-Tees.

Maureen served her community in and around Eaglescliffe for nearly 40 years and became a well-loved figure, both to colleagues, and those she served.

Her brother James said: “Maureen and Steve were regular visitors back to Fife to visit family and friends over the years, however, they also loved to travel and spent many happy vacations touring around France.

“Maureen was an accomplished cook and loved nothing better than entertaining friends and family at the dinner table accompanied by a lovely glass of red wine or a Cognac.”

