EXCLUSIVE: Jason Grant leaves Tayside period dignity job as controversial role AXED amid ‘threats’ and ‘abuse’ claims By Jake Keith September 6 2022, 11.21am Updated: September 6 2022, 12.44pm 2 Period dignity officer Jason Grant's appointment caused controversy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should… Police stand guard outside Dundee Co-op after suspected ram-raid LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife? Four fire crews tackle blaze at industrial building in Dundee Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of… 0 Dundee woman says football helped her recover from husband's death ahead of Street Soccer… 0 'Ridiculous', 'unfair' and 'I won't be paying it': Tayside reactions to new hospital smoking… 4 Interactive map shows all the disabled Changing Places toilets in Tayside and Fife 1 More from The Courier Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of… 0 ‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month 0 St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who… 0 Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at… Revealed: The electronic scams conning Fife pensioners out of £1,000s 0