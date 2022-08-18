‘Male midwives are not controversial’: Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period dignity row By Jake Keith August 18 2022, 5.45pm Updated: August 18 2022, 6.14pm 1 John Alexander. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 Dundee's The Selkie has community at its heart as owner on quest to help… 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad's Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for… 0 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Dundee United in Europe gave me a minter for the ages -… 0 All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 - from weather forecast to… 0 LISTEN: Never-before-seen photos unearthed 30 years on from Dundee FC's win over Rangers Would a double-decker road crossing on stumps of old Tay Rail Bridge have worked? 1 VIDEO: Hunt for 'big-nosed' intruder after break-in at Dundee takeaway Woman injured in 'disturbance' at Dundee Ann Summers Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Meet the Perth and Kinross Disability Sport group raising vital funds 0 More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 1 Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support 0 Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on… Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move 0