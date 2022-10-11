Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nancy Dawson, who contributed to community life in Fife and Dundee across two decades, has died aged 82.

Shen came to Scotland from her native Massachusetts in 1970 when her husband, Alec B Dawson was appointed head of European operations at Veeder-Root which had a major factory in Dundee.

The couple made their home near St Andrews and were noted collectors of traditional and modern art.

Visitors to home would be greeted by striking sculptures in the garden.

Community involvement

Nancy became a very active member of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute, worked with the elderly and was a volunteer with Riding for the Disabled.

Both Alec and Nancy described themselves as Scotophiles and had a strong attachment to the east coast in particular.

The couple lived in Scotland for two spells over an 18-year period, during which time they both made their mark on civic life.

Alec, originally from California, was a high-profile businessman but also a great supporter of local organisations.

Civic engagement

He was the first non-British president of Tayside Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in raising funds for the refurbishment of the chamber’s imposing premises on Albert Square, Dundee.

Alec also played a role in the campaign to have the RRS Discovery returned to Dundee.

When they moved back to Westport, Massachusetts in 1988, once again Nancy became involved in community activities including as a trustee of Westport library.

She had been born in Boston, the daughter of Judge Hugh Morton and his wife Anne.

Nancy attended Radcliffe College in the state and met and married Harvard-educated Alec.

Return to USA

He worked in insurance before joining Veeder-Root in the late 1960s. The firm was known for producing mechanical counters but moved into making tachographs in later years.

When they returned to the USA, Alec took up a more senior role at the company headquarters.

Nancy, who was predeceased by Alec, is survived by her children David and Anne, daughter-in-law Rose and five grandchildren.