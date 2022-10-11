Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife

By Chris Ferguson
October 11 2022, 10.30am Updated: October 11 2022, 11.26am
Nancy Dawson played a part in community life in Dundee and Fife during her time living in Scotland.

Nancy Dawson, who contributed to community life in Fife and Dundee across two decades, has died aged 82.

Shen came to Scotland from her native Massachusetts in 1970 when her husband, Alec B Dawson was appointed head of European operations at Veeder-Root which had a major factory in Dundee.

The couple made their home near St Andrews and were noted collectors of traditional and modern art.

Visitors to home would be greeted by striking sculptures in the garden.

Community involvement

Nancy became a very active member of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute, worked with the elderly and was a volunteer with Riding for the Disabled.

Both Alec and Nancy described themselves as Scotophiles and had a strong attachment to the east coast in particular.

The couple lived in Scotland for two spells over an 18-year period, during which time they both made their mark on civic life.

Alec, originally from California, was a high-profile businessman but also a great supporter of local organisations.

Civic engagement

He was the first non-British president of Tayside Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in raising funds for the refurbishment of the chamber’s imposing premises on Albert Square, Dundee.

Alec also played a role in the campaign to have the RRS Discovery returned to Dundee.

When they moved back to Westport, Massachusetts in 1988, once again Nancy became involved in community activities including as a trustee of Westport library.

She had been born in Boston, the daughter of Judge Hugh Morton and his wife Anne.

Nancy attended Radcliffe College in the state and met and married Harvard-educated Alec.

Return to USA

He worked in insurance before joining Veeder-Root in the late 1960s. The firm was known for producing mechanical counters but moved into making tachographs in later years.

When they returned to the USA, Alec took up a more senior role at the company headquarters.

Nancy, who was predeceased by Alec, is survived by her children David and Anne, daughter-in-law Rose and five grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
Stobswell smell reports prompt environment probe
LISTEN: Abused as a Child on Holiday to Angus
Final curtain call: When Dundee's famous Palace Theatre burned to the ground
Did you attend the Battle of Camperdown bicentenary parade in Dundee in 1997?
Concern growing for missing Dundee man who failed to return from Glasgow day trip
New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist

Most Read

1
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing

Editor's Picks