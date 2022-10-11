Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar drainage is being beefed up in an effort to stop a repeat of the flooding which swamped the town centre last month.

For the second time since 2019, businesses on West High Street near The Cross were deluged.

They are still counting the cost.

Angus Council will start work next week to repair damage caused by the September storms.

And extra drainage will be put in on Lour Road.

It is the regular route to the town centre for torrents of water and mud from Balmashanner Hill during torrential rain.

Business owner’s cautious welcome

Alison Russo Brown has faced a major clean up of her Boyz-Zone Barbers twice since 2019.

“It’s been a nightmare, but at least something is now being done so I hope it works,” she said.

“We didn’t think September was so bad because people in the flats opposite managed to get sandbags down.

“But it turns out the floor has been damaged so we’re just keeping an eye on it – and hoping to goodness that there isn’t any more flooding this winter.

“People have said we should look for another shop, but we’ve been here 25 years and it’s a great location.

“And why should you have to consider moving out of a town centre because there’s a chance it will be flooded every time there’s a storm?”

What work is planned?

Angus Council say the project will start with repairs to a culvert damaged in September.

The Lour Road junction with Mount Feredith and Kirkriggs will be closed for around ten days from Monday October 17.

A diversion to the village of Kingsmuir and Kingston Road will be in place.

The second part of the works will see extra drainage installed between Beech Hill Court and the track leading to Balmashanner.

Work is due to begin there on Monday October 31 and last ten days.

“Vehicle access to properties will be limited during working hours,” said the council.

“The contractor will try to allow access to driveways overnight and will try to maintain access at weekends.”

Bin collections will continue as normal.