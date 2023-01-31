Former GB para-athlete Stefan overcomes illness to run 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Former GB para-athlete Stefan overcomes illness to run 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank

By Claire Warrender
January 31 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 31 2023, 7.20am
Stefan Hoggan-Radu ran 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank
Stefan Hoggan-Radu raised £1,000 despite missing a month of training. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A retired para-athlete ran 5k-a-day in aid of a Fife foodbank after overcoming illness which left him bedbound for a month.

Stefan Hoggan-Radu racked up 155 kilometres for the Cupar charity in December, despite almost postponing his effort due to ill health.

The 30-year-old, who was a performance para swimmer and triathlete for 15 years, had an operation to remove his tonsils on November 9.

Stefan beat illness to run 5k a day for Cupar Foodbank
Stefan Hoggan-Radu considered postponing his Cupar Foodbank 5k challenge challenge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And he was back on the operating table a week later after developing a painful blood clot in his throat.

Despite losing weeks of training, Stefan was determined to continue his challenge for the organisation, which supplies 150 people every month.

And he managed to raise an impressive £1,000, which will help with the running of washing machines and tumble dryers installed by Cupar Foodbank for the use of clients.

Admitted to hospital three times in November

Stefan, from Auchtermuchty, was born with part of his right arm missing and suffered relentless bullying at school as a result.

However, he overcame cruel taunts by turning to sport and went on to compete across the world for Scotland and Great Britain.

His best-placed finish was sixth in the world at the Detroit ITU Triathlon in 2015.

Stefan at the height of his swimming career. Image: Suppied by Stefan Hoggan-Radu.
Stefan was a performance athlete. Image: Supplied by Stefan Hoggan-Radu.

He retired the following year and took up coaching at his old swimming club in Dunfermline.

And it was thanks to his ongoing fitness that he was able to take on his Cupar Foodbank 5k-a-day challenge as he recovered from illness.

He said: “I was in hospital three times and had two operations.

“It was the most painful experience of my life and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

“I was bedbound for pretty much the whole of November and did briefly consider postponing and doing it in January instead.

“But I knew it was important to do it over the festive period as demand on the foodbank is so high then.”

Cupar Foodbank: Tremendous increase in need

Stefan, who was elected as an SNP councillor for Cupar in May, has been collecting for Cupar Foodbank for many years.

However, he said demand had been higher than ever this year thanks to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Stefan chats to Cupar Foodbank volunteers after his 5k challenge
Stefan with Cupar Foodbank volunteers Jackie Black, Kay Speirs, Rosie Murray. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Foodbank manager Joe Preece said there had been a tremendous increase in need.

“We have already surpassed last year’s total and we’ve still got two months of this year to go,” he said.

“We’ve had two washing machines and two tumble dryers installed so people who don’t have electric can do their washing.

“The money Stefan raised will go towards the running of that.”

Fantastic generosity in Cupar

Cupar Foodbank covers a large rural area, from Crail to Strathmiglo, taking in villages such as Anstruther, Newburgh and Strathmiglo.

Joe added: “The generosity of the people of Cupar and the surrounding area is fantastic.

“We collect in all the supermarkets in Cupar on a weekly basis and that keeps us topped up.”

In addition, the team and Yasper Barbers and workers at 1B Westport Cafe, both in Cupar, helped collect food as part of Stefan’s effort.

“We can’t thank everyone enough,” said Joe.

