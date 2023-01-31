Former GB para-athlete Stefan overcomes illness to run 5k-a-day for Cupar Foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A retired para-athlete ran 5k-a-day in aid of a Fife foodbank after overcoming illness which left him bedbound for a month.

Stefan Hoggan-Radu racked up 155 kilometres for the Cupar charity in December, despite almost postponing his effort due to ill health.

The 30-year-old, who was a performance para swimmer and triathlete for 15 years, had an operation to remove his tonsils on November 9.

And he was back on the operating table a week later after developing a painful blood clot in his throat.

Despite losing weeks of training, Stefan was determined to continue his challenge for the organisation, which supplies 150 people every month.

And he managed to raise an impressive £1,000, which will help with the running of washing machines and tumble dryers installed by Cupar Foodbank for the use of clients.

Admitted to hospital three times in November

Stefan, from Auchtermuchty, was born with part of his right arm missing and suffered relentless bullying at school as a result.

However, he overcame cruel taunts by turning to sport and went on to compete across the world for Scotland and Great Britain.

His best-placed finish was sixth in the world at the Detroit ITU Triathlon in 2015.

He retired the following year and took up coaching at his old swimming club in Dunfermline.

And it was thanks to his ongoing fitness that he was able to take on his Cupar Foodbank 5k-a-day challenge as he recovered from illness.

He said: “I was in hospital three times and had two operations.

“It was the most painful experience of my life and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.

“I was bedbound for pretty much the whole of November and did briefly consider postponing and doing it in January instead.

“But I knew it was important to do it over the festive period as demand on the foodbank is so high then.”

Cupar Foodbank: Tremendous increase in need

Stefan, who was elected as an SNP councillor for Cupar in May, has been collecting for Cupar Foodbank for many years.

However, he said demand had been higher than ever this year thanks to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

Foodbank manager Joe Preece said there had been a tremendous increase in need.

“We have already surpassed last year’s total and we’ve still got two months of this year to go,” he said.

“We’ve had two washing machines and two tumble dryers installed so people who don’t have electric can do their washing.

“The money Stefan raised will go towards the running of that.”

Fantastic generosity in Cupar

Cupar Foodbank covers a large rural area, from Crail to Strathmiglo, taking in villages such as Anstruther, Newburgh and Strathmiglo.

Joe added: “The generosity of the people of Cupar and the surrounding area is fantastic.

“We collect in all the supermarkets in Cupar on a weekly basis and that keeps us topped up.”

In addition, the team and Yasper Barbers and workers at 1B Westport Cafe, both in Cupar, helped collect food as part of Stefan’s effort.

“We can’t thank everyone enough,” said Joe.