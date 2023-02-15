Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peter Meikle: Retired senior Fife police officer dies aged 93

By Chris Ferguson
February 15 2023, 2.00pm
Retired Fife Constabulary Superintendent Peter Meikle has died.
Peter Meikle, who has died aged 93, rose to one of the most senior positions in Fife Constabulary but never forgot his humble beginnings.

He retired as a Detective Superintendent based at Dysart and was known for having the shiniest shoes in the force.

The shoes were highly significant to Peter, his daughter Mary said.

“He measured his wealth in shoes. As a child he only had one pair and the toes were cut out when he outgrew them.

“So to have eight pairs in adult life meant a lot to my father. He had learnt to bull his shoes in the army and used to sit at night with a paper on his knee polishing them.”

Peter cared greatly about his appearance and will be remembered as a detective who wore a kilt to work and often took his dog with him to work.

Retired police superintendent Peter Meikle loved the outdoors..

Peter, the son of papermill worker Peter Meikle was born at Cabbagehall, Leslie, in May 1929 and grew up with siblings Margaret, Alex and Agnes.

He was educated in Leslie and although he had the ability to go to university, it was beyond the financial resources of the family.

Instead, he left school at 14 and went to work in the papermill before being called up for National Service in the Royal Military Police.

He served in Derna and Benghazi in Libya, Palestine, Scarborough and Perth before being demobbed in 1947.

Given his army experience, Peter returned to Scotland and joined Fife police, serving first in Kirkcaldy then Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland and then force headquarters at Dysart.

He met his future wife, Margaret Stratton, at a police dance. They married in 1954 and had one daughter.

Peter Meikle was known for wearing his kilt, often on police duties.

Mary said: “He served in all sections of the force from traffic to CID and retired in 1980. He then went on to work as an appliance officer at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, arranging walking aids for patients.

“My mother died in 2010 and my father went on to form a close friendship with Nazia who cared for him at home when his health deteriorated .

“You could say my father was a proud Scotsman who loved the landscape and the outdoors. He would think nothing of walking from Kinghorn to Perth and getting the bus back.

“He was remarkably fit and took part in the coast-to-coast challenge walk across Scotland, did the West Highland Way three times and was part of the Coppers for Charity team in 1985 that walked from Elie to Edinburgh to raise for a brain scanner at the Royal Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh.”

Peter had also been a public speaker for 40 years and was in high demand for addressing the haggis at Burns Suppers.

Mary said: “He was passionate about Burns and Scotland. He had a collection of five kilts. His walking kilt, in the Lamont tartan, had lasted a lifetime and was patched with leather.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

