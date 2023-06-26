Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87

Hamish Rothnie, a GP who served Glenrothes from the mid 1960s through to the 1990s, has died aged 87.

He moved to the town, which was then in its infancy, not long after graduating in 1960, and became part of the first group of GPs working from Glenwood health centre.

Hamish had a great affection for the new town and its people and throughout his time in practice was on call almost every night.

He was also an early adopter of alternative medicines such as acupuncture which he travelled to Hong Kong to learn, as well as hypnotherapy.

His son, Andrew, said: “My father was a dedicated GP who took a great interest in alternative medicine and if other treatments did not work he would prescribe homeopathic medicine.

“In those days he was also a dental anaesthetist working with dentists in the town. He used hypnotherapy for things like smoking cessation or fear of flying.

“He was a straight talking man who called a spade a spade. He enjoyed his time in Glenrothes and said he tried to be a good Samaritan.”

For the past two years, Hamish had been carer to his wife, Isabel, who had Alzheimer’s. She died in March this year, a few months before the couple would have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Andrew said: “My father was determined that my mother would stay in her own home and he succeeded in that.

“The highlight of their week was when my mother got to go to the club run by the charity, Later Life Choices in Glenrothes. My mother looked forward to it and it gave my father a break from caring. We are very grateful to them.”

James Robert Rothnie, known as Hamish, was born in Falkirk where his father, James, ran a chemist and optician business and his mother was a bookkeeper.

Education

He was educated at Falkirk High School and then went to Glasgow University to study medicine, travelling there and back by train each day.

Hamish graduated in 1960 and after GP training at Balloch, took up his position in Glenrothes.

His met Isabel, a theatre nurse at Falkirk Royal Infirmary, at a dance. They married in 1961 and went on to have three of a family; Shirley, Trisha and Andrew, followed by grandchildren Jennifer, Craig and Natham and a great-grandchild, Ryheah. He was also father-in-law to Wadood and Gayle.

Andrew said his father retired from full-time practice in 1996 but went on to serve as a locum in communities such as High Valleyfield, Markinch and Ladybank for 10 years which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was passionate about restoring classic cars and was often seen on his rounds in a TR7 convertible, a Ford Anglia or a five series BMW.

A past president of Glenrothes Rotary Club, Hamish had been a skier in his younger years and was a member of Ladybank Golf Club and the New Club, St Andrews.

Andrew said: “He remained proud of his Falkirk roots. He led a very fulfilled life and was passionate about medicine although he did not like many of the changes that have taken place in GP practice these days..

“He was also stubborn and fiercely independent right up until the day he died.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.