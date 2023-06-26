Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87

By Chris Ferguson
Hamish Rothnie, a GP who served Glenrothes from the mid 1960s through to the 1990s, has died aged 87.

He moved to the town, which was then in its infancy, not long after graduating in 1960, and became part of the first group of GPs working from Glenwood health centre.

Hamish had a great affection for the new town and its people and throughout his time in practice was on call almost every night.

He was also an early adopter of alternative medicines such as acupuncture which he travelled to Hong Kong to learn, as well as hypnotherapy.

His son, Andrew, said: “My father was a dedicated GP who took a great interest in alternative medicine and if other treatments did not work he would prescribe homeopathic medicine.

“In those days he was also a dental anaesthetist working with dentists in the town. He used hypnotherapy for things like smoking cessation or fear of flying.

“He was a straight talking man who called a spade a spade. He enjoyed his time in Glenrothes and said he tried to be a good Samaritan.”

For the past two years, Hamish had been carer to his wife, Isabel, who had Alzheimer’s. She died in March this year, a few months before the couple would have celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Dr Hamish Rothnie, former Glenrothes GP, in his young years.

Andrew said: “My father was determined that my mother would stay in her own home and he succeeded in that.

“The highlight of their week was when my mother got to go to the club run by the charity, Later Life Choices in Glenrothes. My mother looked forward to it and it gave my father a break from caring. We are very grateful to them.”

James Robert Rothnie, known as Hamish, was born in Falkirk where his father, James, ran a chemist and optician business and his mother was a bookkeeper.

Education

He was educated at Falkirk High School and then went to Glasgow University to study medicine, travelling there and back by train each day.

Hamish graduated in 1960 and after GP training at Balloch, took up his position in Glenrothes.

His met Isabel, a theatre nurse at Falkirk Royal Infirmary, at a dance. They married in 1961 and went on to have three of a family; Shirley, Trisha and Andrew, followed by grandchildren Jennifer, Craig and Natham and a great-grandchild, Ryheah. He was also father-in-law to Wadood and Gayle.

Hamish Rothnie, GP, Rotarian and golfer in Fife.

Andrew said his father retired from full-time practice in  1996 but went on to serve as a locum in communities such as High Valleyfield, Markinch and Ladybank for 10 years which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was passionate about restoring classic cars and was often seen on his rounds in a TR7 convertible, a Ford Anglia or a five series BMW.

A past president of Glenrothes Rotary Club, Hamish had been a skier in his younger years and was a member of Ladybank Golf Club and the New Club, St Andrews.

Andrew said: “He remained proud of his Falkirk roots. He led a very fulfilled life and was passionate about medicine although he did not like many of the changes that have taken place in GP practice these days..

“He was also stubborn and fiercely independent right up until the day he died.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

