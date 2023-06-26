KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf’s first big test as leader – shame he fluffed it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf’s first big test as leader – shame he fluffed it

If Humza Yousaf's speech to the SNP special convention in Dundee was intended to lay out a clear path to independence, it failed at step one.

Humza Yousaf blowing out his cheeks in a gesture of exasperation at the SNP special convention on independence in Dundee.
Humza Yousaf's speech to the SNP faithful in Dundee is unlikely to break the deadlock over a second independence referendum. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
By Kirsty Strickland

For supporters of Scottish independence, feelings of political disappointment aren’t exactly novel.

Those of us who believe Scotland should be an independent country can either be comforted by the fact that roughly 50% of our fellow Scots agree with us, or dismayed at the fact that roughly the same number don’t.

The constitutional question remains in a state of stalemate.

We can’t ‘move on’ and simply forget there is still considerable support for independence, much as Unionist parties would like us to.

But neither can we move forward towards independence, when there is equal support for remaining in the Union.

This is a reality that the embattled SNP has had to grapple with since the 2014 referendum.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "Given the confusion - even among elected SNP politicians - about Humza Yousaf?s plan, it's clear the First Minister has fluffed his first big test as leader."

The SNP’s special convention on independence in Dundee at the weekend was designed to reset and re-energise both the SNP base and the wider movement.

It was Humza Yousaf’s big moment to set out his plans for ending the impasse on independence.

By any objective measure, he failed in that aim.

Not because his speech lacked a previously-undiscovered plan to secure a second independence referendum. Nobody really expected one.

But because the plan he did lay out was so muddled that it required clarification after the fact.

Humza Yousaf’s path to independence is far from simple

On Saturday, Humza Yousaf pledged that his party would offer voters “a manifesto for an independent Scotland’’ at the next UK general election.

Humza Yousaf holding up both hands to the audience on stage at the Caird Hall in Dundee. A number of supporters stand applauding at a table on the stage behind him.
First Minister Humza Yousaf at the SNP independence convention at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The manifesto would put a “simple, powerful statement to the people”, he added; namely: “Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country”.

If the SNP “win’’ that election then “the people will have spoken’’, he said.

“We will seek negotiations with the UK Government on how we give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent nation.’’

This could mean either the UK Government agree to a second independence referendum (unlikely) or the UK Government agree to begin negotiations on Scotland becoming independent (even less likely).

The next step would be a document setting out a new partnership agreement between Scotland and the rest of the UK, and a draft legal text on the transfer of powers from Westminster to Holyrood.

Humza Yousaf standing next to a bridge, holding the document setting out his plan for an independent Scotland to have a written constitution.
Humza Yousaf unveiled his plan for an independent Scotland to have a written constitution last week.

I’m reluctant to go into too much detail about the envoy he proposes to lay the groundwork for Scotland to re-join the EU, or the consultation he wants to set up to seek engagement on the formation of a Scottish draft interim constitution.

The cart is so far ahead of the horse in this case it would need to jump in an Uber to have a chance of catching up with it.

Seats not votes – the flaw in Humza Yousaf’s independence plan

Before her shock resignation, Nicola Sturgeon proposed that the SNP use the next UK general election as a de facto referendum on independence.

It was a plan riddled with risks, but at least it made sense.

Under her plan, the SNP would take winning a majority of Scottish votes in that contest as a mandate for independence.

Nicola Sturgeon in blue suit standing at a lectern in front of a room full of reporters at a press conference in an Edinburgh hotel.
Former SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposed turning the next General Election into a de facto referendum on independence: Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

When she was questioned on how likely it was that the SNP could pull off such a feat – given the fact that under 18s (who overwhelmingly support independence) can’t vote in UK elections – her answer was clear.

If the SNP can’t secure more than 50% of the vote, then there clearly isn’t majority support for independence, she said. If no majority support exists, then Scotland can’t become an independent country.

Under Humza Yousaf’s plan, it seems it’s seats that count towards independence, not votes.

And if, as expected, the SNP actually lose seats at the next election, but remain the largest Scottish party, the First Minister wants us to believe that this is a strong base from which to leap towards negotiations for Scotland to become an independent country.

It’s not.

Dundee speech ended in confusion and clarification

The SNP has won every Scottish and UK election since 2014.

The party absolutely has a mandate to hold another independence referendum.

Large crowd of Scottish independence supporters on their feet applauding while Humza Yousaf addresses the audience at the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
Party supporters during Humza Yousafs speech at the SNP independence convention at the Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

It’s only because of Westminster intransigence that we’re being blocked from having our say.

But there is a huge difference between winning the right to consult the Scottish people on the constitution and taking the decision for them.

Given the confusion – even among elected SNP politicians – about Humza Yousaf’s independence plan, it’s clear the First Minister has fluffed his first big test as leader.

When it comes to something as fundamental as this, there should be no room for ambiguity.

If there is, it would suggest that strategic vagueness is to blame, rather than a poorly written speech.

After his speech, the First Minister clarified that his preference would be for Westminster to agree to another referendum.

He said a SNP victory wouldn’t suddenly mean Scotland becomes independent, rather “through a democratic, lawful means, we begin negotiation with the UK Government on how to give that proposition democratic effect.”

Which brings us back to the place where we started and where we have been for quite some time.

It is a democratic outrage that a UK government that doesn’t command popular support in Scotland can tell us what we can and can’t vote on.

But Humza Yousaf’s proposal for breaking the deadlock isn’t the answer.

