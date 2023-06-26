Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her alight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her alight

Aaron Bell put three women through horrific ordeals in the city and has now been jailed

By Grant McCabe
Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court

A thug who poured fuel on a pregnant woman and warned he would set her alight has been jailed for four and a half years.

Aaron Bell put his victim through a horrific ordeal at a house in Dundee, with a judge pointing out he appeared to find it funny.

Jurors heard how two other petrified women later suffered at the violent 33 year-old’s hands.

Bell was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, having earlier been convicted of a total of five charges.

He was guilty of assaulting the first woman and behaving in a threatening manner towards her.

Bell committed the same crimes against the second woman.

He was finally convicted of engaging in a course of controlling and abusive behaviour towards the last victim.

The charges spanned between 2016 and 2020 at different addresses in Dundee.

Terrifying ordeals

Judge Tony Kelly said heavily-tattooed Bell had “systemically” preyed on each woman.

He went on: “One spoke of a terrifying ordeal at your hands.

“Amongst other things you doused her in fuel, threatening to set her on fire, while she was heavily pregnant.

“For some reason, you saw humour in this conduct.”

The court heard Bell, of Dundee, strangled the woman with a car seatbelt.

The second victim was left with a serious nose injury after being assaulted.

Judge Kelly said: “You drove a car towards her.

“Both have confirmed the enduring effects towards them. That is unsurprising.”

“Life with you must have been a constant, appalling and terrifying nightmare.”

— Judge Tony Kelly

The final woman’s misery included her being locked in a house and she had to climb out a window to escape.

As well as assaulting her, Bell took money out her bank account, kept tabs who she contacted and interfered with her mail.

He also snapped a photo of her in her underwear, which he refused to delete it even though she begged him to.

Judge Kelly said: “Despite her clear distress, you continued to engage in it.

“Life with you must have been a constant, appalling and terrifying nightmare.”

Bell was also handed non-harassment orders banning him from contacting the women for the next five years.

