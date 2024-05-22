Racing teen flattened traffic lights in Dundee crash

A teenager flattened traffic lights and a lamppost and forced a police officer to run for his life as he raced a stranger through Dundee city centre at high speed.

Jack Skelly lost control of his Suzuki Ignis and mounted a central reservation before smashing into the street furniture and tearing it from its moorings.

A police officer was leaving work and about to cross the road when he was forced to turn out of the way of Skelly’s vehicle as it careered through Dundee.

Sheriff John Rafferty banned the 18-year-old for 16 months and ordered him to re-sit the extended driving test before returning to the road in future.

He was also placed under supervision for 18 months and under a curfew for four months after he admitted driving dangerously and at speeds up to 60mph in North Marketgait on October 17 last year.

Damage

Sheriff Rafferty said: “This is a very serious matter.

“A pedestrian had to take evasive action to avoid potentially being struck by you.

“It was a significant speed you were going at and the momentum of your car totally dislodged a lamppost from its moorings.

“You struck a traffic light with such force that it was knocked horizontal to the pavement and part-dislodged.

“You did this whilst witnesses thought you were racing and you acknowledged yourself that you were racing a stranger at the time of this incident.

“You put yourself and your passenger at risk of fatal injury and members of the public at risk of fatal injury.”

Crash

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 3pm the accused was driving west and the police officer had left HQ and was approaching the pedestrian crossing.

“On the crossing he observed the accused’s vehicle travelling at excess speed in his direction.

“One witness was of the opinion the accused was racing another car.

“The vehicle fish-tailed as the accused started to lose control.

“It mounted the kerb and the central reservation.”

It then caused the damage described by the sheriff.

Mr Craib said the car had been travelling between 50 and 60 miles per hour, before coming to rest facing the wrong way with its airbags having been activated.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.