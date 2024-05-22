Racing teen flattened traffic lights in Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Racing teen flattened traffic lights in Dundee crash

Jack Skelly lost control of his car, narrowly missing a police officer on North Marketgait.

By Gordon Currie
Jack Skelly
Jack Skelly.

A teenager flattened traffic lights and a lamppost and forced a police officer to run for his life as he raced a stranger through Dundee city centre at high speed.

Jack Skelly lost control of his Suzuki Ignis and mounted a central reservation before smashing into the street furniture and tearing it from its moorings.

A police officer was leaving work and about to cross the road when he was forced to turn out of the way of Skelly’s vehicle as it careered through Dundee.

Sheriff John Rafferty banned the 18-year-old for 16 months and ordered him to re-sit the extended driving test before returning to the road in future.

He was also placed under supervision for 18 months and under a curfew for four months after he admitted driving dangerously and at speeds up to 60mph in North Marketgait on October 17 last year.

Damage

Sheriff Rafferty said: “This is a very serious matter.

“A pedestrian had to take evasive action to avoid potentially being struck by you.

“It was a significant speed you were going at and the momentum of your car totally dislodged a lamppost from its moorings.

“You struck a traffic light with such force that it was knocked horizontal to the pavement and part-dislodged.

North Marketgait crash
The aftermath of the crash on North Marketgait. Image: DC Thomson.

“You did this whilst witnesses thought you were racing and you acknowledged yourself that you were racing a stranger at the time of this incident.

“You put yourself and your passenger at risk of fatal injury and members of the public at risk of fatal injury.”

Crash

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 3pm the accused was driving west and the police officer had left HQ and was approaching the pedestrian crossing.

“On the crossing he observed the accused’s vehicle travelling at excess speed in his direction.

“One witness was of the opinion the accused was racing another car.

“The vehicle fish-tailed as the accused started to lose control.

“It mounted the kerb and the central reservation.”

It then caused the damage described by the sheriff.

Mr Craib said the car had been travelling between 50 and 60 miles per hour, before coming to rest facing the wrong way with its airbags having been activated.

