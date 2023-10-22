Fife Circle trains OFF as Storm Babet impact continues

Train services in Fife are facing major disruption on Sunday as the impact of Storm Babet continues.

All services on the Fife Circle route have been suspended.

ScotRail says it expects to be able to run trains as normal by Monday, but it has not been confirmed whether any services will run later on Sunday.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the operator said: “We are unable to run services on the Fife Circle route today… due to the impact of weather conditions.

“We will attend a recovery call later this morning to get an update from staff on site.

“We are confident we will be able to return to normal service tomorrow, Monday October 23.

“Please check back for further updates.”

ScotRail added: “We have ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach buses across Fife.

“Passengers with a valid ticket should show this when boarding.

“Please note, this won’t cover journeys to Edinburgh. We have bus replacements in place between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh (due to engineering works).”

Elsewhere, the line between Dundee and Aberdeen is expected to remain closed for most of Sunday.