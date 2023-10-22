Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip

Residents across Tayside and Fife are facing a fresh weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Babet.

Icy conditions are set to hit the area on Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning covering most of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

It comes as many areas are still flooded after the extreme rainfall brought by Storm Babet.

Hundreds of people are also out of their homes after they were left under water.

The warning, which runs from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, says “icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning”.

It warns there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures in Brechin, which has been worst affected by the flooding, are set to hit 1°C on Sunday night and could dip below freezing in parts of Perthshire.

It is expected to be slightly milder in coastal areas.

Disruption from Storm Babet continues with roads and public transport affected in most areas.