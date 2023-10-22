Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice on Sunday night as the region still recovers from Storm Babet.

By Bryan Copland
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office

Residents across Tayside and Fife are facing a fresh weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Babet.

Icy conditions are set to hit the area on Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning covering most of Scotland, including Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

It comes as many areas are still flooded after the extreme rainfall brought by Storm Babet.

Hundreds of people are also out of their homes after they were left under water.

A flooded car park, amid the aftermath of the storm in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid.
The aftermath of the storm in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid.

The warning, which runs from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, says “icy patches may cause some disruption to travel on Monday morning”.

It warns there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures in Brechin, which has been worst affected by the flooding, are set to hit 1°C on Sunday night and could dip below freezing in parts of Perthshire.

It is expected to be slightly milder in coastal areas.

Disruption from Storm Babet continues with roads and public transport affected in most areas.

More from Dundee

Annie Marrs, lead officer of UNESCO City of Design Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unesco City: Why Dundee is shining the spotlight on its home-based design talent
Harris Academy has been damaged by Storm Babet. Image: G Jennings/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Dundee school damaged as pupils told to stay home
The road where the fire took place remained closed by police on Saturday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Two teenagers charged in connection with Dundee industrial estate fire
A closure on Dens Road on Saturday due to a collapsed water main. Image: Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee road closures after Storm Babet revealed as drivers urged not to ignore signs
Firefighters battled a large blaze at Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee on Friday night. Image: Supplied
Firefighters battle blaze at Dundee industrial estate
Water levels below the A90 at Finavon remained high on Sunday. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads/X
Storm Babet: A90 remains closed for third day between Dundee and Stonehaven
A stranded car on the flooded B954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
7
Frank To
Dundee-trained Frank To elected co-vice-president of Society of Scottish Artists
William Dunne is against a ban. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents split over fireworks ban call - as Kirkton Riots anniversary approaches
3
Joy Melville of the Stobswell Forum runs through the best things about Stobbie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ask a local: Your insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Stobswell

Conversation