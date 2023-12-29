Andrew Arbuckle: Former Courier farming editor and ex-Fife MSP becomes MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Arbuckle: Former Courier farming editor and ex-Fife MSP becomes MBE

He is honoured for his work as a trustee and fundraiser for farming charity, RSABI, and his services to farming and his community.

By Chris Ferguson
Andrew Arbuckle's books raised more than ?100,000 for farming charity RSABI.
Former farming editor of The Courier, long-serving Fife councillor and MSP, Andrew Arbuckle, has been made an MBE.

He was in charge of agricultural coverage at the paper for two decades until he stood down to represent Mid Scotland and Fife as Liberal Democrat MSP at Holyrood.

Andrew, 79, had been a Fife councillor since 1986 and continued to represent the Newburgh area until 2012, including during his two years in the Scottish Parliament.

In the past decade he has headed community efforts that raised around £5 million for projects including Tayport community centre, the pavilion at Howe of Fife Rugby Club, and securing a community buyout of the reservoir at Newburgh.

Andrew Arbuckle served as a Fife councillor from 1986 to 2005.

Andrew said: “These projects would not have been possible without a strong and committed team working with me. They were only a success because of the people involved.

“It is always difficult to get support from large local authorities for community projects but we found out where to get grants and support.

“What we have also discovered is that there has been very little vandalism of what are community assets because people feel a sense of ownership towards them.”

Author

Andrew is honorary vice-president of the RSABI and together with his late brother, John, wrote three books taking a light-hearted look at farming which raised more than £100,000 for the charity.

He grew up on the family farm in Fife and went on to serve as a director of Fife Growers co-operative from 1974 to 1977, promoting the growing of field scale vegetables for the frozen market following the closure of Cupar sugar beet factory.

In the 1970s, he served as a director of the Scottish Nuclear Stock Association established to promote the raspberry industry through the sales of healthy canes and in 1992, was elected chairman of Fife and Kinross Area of NFU Scotland. He also served on the NFUS legal committee at national level for seven years.

Andrew with his book, We Waved to the Baker, Tales of a Rural Childhood.

Andrew joined The Courier in 1985 and was in charge of farming coverage during key moments in the industry including BSE, devolution and the foot-and-mouth crisis.

It was with great reluctance that he gave up the post to become a list MSP when fellow Liberal Democrat Keith Raffan stood down.

Andrew said: “It was a strange experience; it was like joining school at half-term. Most of the people there had been MSPs for a few years and so I had to learn fast.”

He served until May 2007 then returned to journalism as agricultural editor of The Scotsman.

In 2012 he received the Netherhope Award; the UK’s top honour for agricultural journalism.

Humour was vital

Carol McLaren, chief executive officer of RSABI, congratulated Andrew and said: “As well as raising a fabulous amount for RSABI, Andrew has also raised many smiles in the farming community through his books.”

“This was particularly important during the Covid years when his books coincided with RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people in Scottish agriculture to keep connected and look out for signs of loneliness.”

Andrew added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career so far and being able to play a part in so many exciting initiatives which have helped to make a difference to people in the farming world and the Fife community.

“I am greatly indebted to my friends, family and colleagues for their help and encouragement over many decades.”

