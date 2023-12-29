Andrew Arbuckle: Former Courier farming editor and ex-Fife MSP becomes MBE

Former farming editor of The Courier, long-serving Fife councillor and MSP, Andrew Arbuckle, has been made an MBE.

He was in charge of agricultural coverage at the paper for two decades until he stood down to represent Mid Scotland and Fife as Liberal Democrat MSP at Holyrood.

Andrew, 79, had been a Fife councillor since 1986 and continued to represent the Newburgh area until 2012, including during his two years in the Scottish Parliament.

He is honoured for his work as a trustee and fundraiser for farming charity, RSABI, and his services to farming and his community.

In the past decade he has headed community efforts that raised around £5 million for projects including Tayport community centre, the pavilion at Howe of Fife Rugby Club, and securing a community buyout of the reservoir at Newburgh.

Andrew said: “These projects would not have been possible without a strong and committed team working with me. They were only a success because of the people involved.

“It is always difficult to get support from large local authorities for community projects but we found out where to get grants and support.

“What we have also discovered is that there has been very little vandalism of what are community assets because people feel a sense of ownership towards them.”

Andrew is honorary vice-president of the RSABI and together with his late brother, John, wrote three books taking a light-hearted look at farming which raised more than £100,000 for the charity.

He grew up on the family farm in Fife and went on to serve as a director of Fife Growers co-operative from 1974 to 1977, promoting the growing of field scale vegetables for the frozen market following the closure of Cupar sugar beet factory.

In the 1970s, he served as a director of the Scottish Nuclear Stock Association established to promote the raspberry industry through the sales of healthy canes and in 1992, was elected chairman of Fife and Kinross Area of NFU Scotland. He also served on the NFUS legal committee at national level for seven years.

Andrew joined The Courier in 1985 and was in charge of farming coverage during key moments in the industry including BSE, devolution and the foot-and-mouth crisis.

It was with great reluctance that he gave up the post to become a list MSP when fellow Liberal Democrat Keith Raffan stood down.

Andrew said: “It was a strange experience; it was like joining school at half-term. Most of the people there had been MSPs for a few years and so I had to learn fast.”

He served until May 2007 then returned to journalism as agricultural editor of The Scotsman.

In 2012 he received the Netherhope Award; the UK’s top honour for agricultural journalism.

Humour was vital

Carol McLaren, chief executive officer of RSABI, congratulated Andrew and said: “As well as raising a fabulous amount for RSABI, Andrew has also raised many smiles in the farming community through his books.”

“This was particularly important during the Covid years when his books coincided with RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people in Scottish agriculture to keep connected and look out for signs of loneliness.”

Andrew added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career so far and being able to play a part in so many exciting initiatives which have helped to make a difference to people in the farming world and the Fife community.

“I am greatly indebted to my friends, family and colleagues for their help and encouragement over many decades.”