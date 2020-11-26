Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roadworks will create delays on the A90 near Inveraldie from Sunday as workers resurface the southbound carriageway.

Lanes will be closed on both the northbound and southbound carriageways on Sunday night [November 29] to allow for traffic management installation.

Workers will operate a contraflow system between Tinkle Tap and Inveraldie from Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 5.

Single lane traffic will travel on the northbound carriageway while workers resurface the A90 southbound carriageway.

Tealing and Murroes Junctions and crossovers will close to both northbound and southbound traffic during the works.

Road workers will put signed diversions in place around each junction.

Defects on the southbound carriage

The work aims to fix defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the A90. The project targets the road surface between the A928 Kirriemuir Junction and Inveraldie.

Project managers have closed bus stops within the working area. BEAR Scotland will provide a shuttle bus to transport passengers to alternative bus stops in line with the main bus timetable.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said the work would create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

He said: “This £220,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.”

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements, he added.

24-hour working to minimise delays

Mr Stewart said his team had been working to make groups aware of the roadworks on the A90 near Inveraldie.

He said the resurfacing work would minimise driver delays.

“We’ve planned the improvements to take place using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Plan your journey

The work follows roadworks at North Powrie earlier this month are to upgrade safety barriers on the trunk road’s central reservation.

BEAR Scotland manages and maintains the trunk roads in the NE, SE and NW of Scotland on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Visit www.trafficscotland.org for real-time journey planning information. Or got to twitter at @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

The team will recycle materials taken from the existing carriageway using SEPA approved methods.