Police appeal as driver makes off from crash scene in Arbroath

A driver made off from the scene following a crash in an Angus town.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Crossland X and a blue hatchback collided on Seaton Road, Arbroath.

Nobody was injured in the crash on Friday, March 12 at about 8.50pm.

The collision is said to have occurred when the small blue car pulled out of the Flairs Avenue junction.

However the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued north on Seaton Road.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who was in the area around that time and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3508 of March 12.”