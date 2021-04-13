30 youths moved from abandoned Strathmartine Hospital for fire-raising and drinking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Derelict Strathmartine Hospital has been targeted by crowds of fire-raising youths in the latest spate of anti-social behaviour at the landmark.

The abandoned Angus hospital has long been a hotspot for vandalism, drinking and anti-social behaviour.

Police Scotland said over 30 youngsters were caught drinking, setting fires, and using off-road bikes at the site over the weekend.

Police said there had been an increase in anti-social behaviour calls to the site of the former hospital.

The decaying building has fallen into ruin in recent years since it closed in 2003, and police have warned of the dangers it could pose.

Sergeant Stewart Ramsay said: “Officers have attended a number of calls to the grounds of Strathmartine Hospital and surrounding area regarding the behaviour of some young people.

“Not only is there the issue of antisocial behaviour but the buildings themselves are in a derelict state and are a potential safety risk to anyone who enters them.

“Officers will continue to carry out regular patrols in the area however I would appeal to parents to take an interest in what their children are doing and where they are going and help discourage young people from entering the site.”

Officers from Dundee have joined patrols to tackle incidents in the area, and police said the parents of those involved have been notified.

The hospital first opened in the 1850s as the Baldovan Institute, but now poses a huge risk with crumbling buildings over the 44-acre site.

As well as young people, the site has also become a favourite amongst urban explorers and others keen to see a piece of history.

Restoration

Work to restore the landmark was due to begin early this year.

Planning permission has been granted for 200 homes on the sprawling site but concerns remain over the pressure this would place on Strathmartine primary school and the trip older children will face to Forfar Academy.