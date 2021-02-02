Calls to ensure isolated residents not forgotten during Dundee bus service shake-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is feared vulnerable residents will be left stranded after bus routes in Dundee were redrawn.

Changes to services across the city have been introduced as a result of cuts by operators including Xplore Dundee.

New timetables began last month but they have left gaps in services, particularly in Broughty Ferry and the West End.

Dundee City Council has proposed new subsidised routes to plug the gaps, which are currently out to tender.

However, Liberal Democrat councillors Fraser Macpherson and Craig Duncan have said these services still miss out on several key areas.

Among the areas said to be overlooked are the Ancrum Road and Tullideph Road areas in Mr Macpherson’s West End ward and Clearwater Parks in Broughty Ferry, which Mr Duncan represents.

Both councillors say they have been assured the council will be open to tweaking the routes, which they claim is “absolutely vital” to residents.

In Broughty Ferry, Mr Duncan is asking that the 206 service is altered to cover the Ferryfields, Clearwater Park and Balgillo Heights areas.

He said: “There are now hundreds of houses in this area and there is absolutely no bus service at all, which it totally unacceptable.

“If it is not done, it would be an opportunity wasted in terms of tackling a long-standing issue in an area that is growing significantly… and would defeat the point of having tendered services.

“The tweak on the timetable would add no more than five minutes on to the existing route.”

In the West End, Mr Macpherson said residents in the Ancrum Road and Tullideph Road areas have been left “high and dry” after Xplore Dundee announced a rerouting of the 17 service.

The bus operator said the changes were necessary because of financial constraints and that more people would benefit from a greater frequency of busier services.

Mr Macpherson added: “I really do feel every effort should be made to serve these roads, particularly because the Morven Terrace and Ancrum Place sheltered housing with many elderly folk has been left without any service.”

The council is proposing a new 204 service in the West End — different from the service of the same number that was controversially replaced by the council-run Blether Bus in 2019.

Mr Macpherson said: “This new 204 service route is sufficiently close to the Ancrum Road and Tullideph Road areas that it could be slightly rerouted to cover the area and this needs to be done.

“Otherwise, many residents and particularly older folk are left without a bus service.”

A report into bus services, and how they will be paid for, is expected to go before the council’s city development committee in the near future.

Mark Flynn city development convener, said: “As a result of these changes, the council has reviewed the way it supports the city’s bus network and has identified where emerging gaps in the commercial bus network might now need to be filled.

“We also needed to consider the services that we have historically supported and a procurement process is already well under way.

“A report about financially supported bus routes is to be prepared and brought to a future city development committee. It will take account not only of the situation in the bus industry, but also the significant financial pressures being faced by the council and the added uncertainty on passenger demand caused by the pandemic.

“Councillors will have the opportunity to discuss the situation at that meeting and consider what they regard as the best use of the limited budget available to support the provision of additional bus services in the city.”