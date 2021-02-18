Young bus enthusiast to walk 50 miles in effort to raise money for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee student with a lifelong love of buses is taking a more pedestrian route to raise money for a Tayside children’s charity.

Kian Greene plans to walk the city’s number nine and number 10 bus routes – a combined distance of more than 50 miles – in aid of the Archie Foundation.

The teenager, who picked up his fascination from his bus driver grandad, intends to complete the two journeys on March 6 and March 7. Along the way he is aiming to raise at least £100.

The walk will take him through areas of Dundee such as Broughty Ferry, the city centre, St Marys and Fintry.

Kian said he was looking forward to the challenge.

“The number nine and number 10 are the longest routes in Dundee, they go through every single scheme, and I’m planning to do the full thing,” he said.

“I calculated it and it looks like the total length will be about a double marathon.

“It’s going to be a challenge, it’s a pretty long walk.”

He said his interest in buses started at an early age.

“My grandad was a bus driver, he passed on everything that he could to me,” he said.

“I’ve always had an interest in the industry, and I thought I might as well raise a bit for charity.

“My family members have all said it’s a good idea too.”

His love of buses isn’t his only motivation for the challenge.

Kian also has fond memories of Tayside Children’s Hospital, which is funded by the Archie foundation.

He said: “When I was younger I was sent there with appendicitis and all the care I got was great.

“I was quite quite anxious and all the staff there really helped me to calm down, letting me play Playstation and helping me to relax.

“I would love to give something back to them for all their hard work.”

The fundraiser has already gained the attention of Xplore Dundee’s managing director Christine McGlasson, who said she would be cheering him on.

She said: “The Outer Circle is quite literally a marathon, at 26 miles long – it was once the longest urban bus route in Europe.

“This is a real challenge for Kian, and on behalf of the whole team at Xplore Dundee I want to wish him all the very best with his fundraising efforts for a really deserving cause.”