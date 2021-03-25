Dundee Timex workers’ struggles inspire city art graduate’s online in-conversation event with strike veterans

Michael Alexander speaks to Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate Stella Rooney and former Dundee Timex worker and trade union activist Charlie Malone about an art project exploring political education on the picket line of the 1993 Timex dispute.
It was the most significant industrial struggle in the history of Dundee, involving mass picketing and demonstrations, solidarity walkouts and strike action as well as clashes with the police.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe