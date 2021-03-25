Liam Craig is a natural to go into management, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Liam Craig’s playing career has got at least one more season left in it, after the veteran midfielder agreed a 12-month contract extension with St Johnstone.

But when the former Falkirk and Hibs man, who is closing in on the all-time appearance record for Saints, does decide to hang up his boots, coaching and management is a natural career path, according to Callum Davidson.

Our calculations put this one down as a '35-yard' screamer 🚀#SJFC pic.twitter.com/q7hUlsrHui — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) March 23, 2021

The Perth boss has already given Craig off-field duties to combine with his on-field ones at McDiarmid Park, where he has been a permanent Premiership starter in recent times.

There are a lot of boxes being ticked by the 34-year-old for his life after playing, another one being his leadership role as the PFA chairman.

“I can definitely see him as a manager in the future,” said Davidson.

“Liam does the loan management for us, which keep him busy behind the scenes. It’s a really important job – making sure we’re in regular contact with all our loan players.

“He loves football, loves coaching and enjoys analysing and talking about different parts of the game.

“I think he’s a very good coach and communicator.

“Another thing I’d say about Liam is he’s still willing to learn – even at 34. You can’t stop learning in football.”

Craig dropped out of Davidson’s starting line-up after the 2-2 draw with Dundee United on January 12 and was still a substitute five games later.

There was a knock on the manager’s door during that period, with Craig’s desire to be a first team regular burning as brightly as it ever has.

For Saints’ last five games, in which time they have secured a trophy and a place in the top six, he has played every minute.

“At one point he came to me for a conversation because he wasn’t happy that he wasn’t playing,” said Davidson.

“He wanted to know where I saw him in the team.

“Murray’s form was excellent at that point but he got injured and Liam has come in and played so well.

“He had the determination and drive that I knew he would and he’s been a massive part of why we’ve done so well.

“I used to call him a holding winger way back in the day when I used to play with him and now he’s got a proper title as a holding midfielder!”

© Opta

The return of Davidson to Saints as manager in the summer meant the close relationship between the two former team-mates inevitably “changed a bit for both of us”.

“When you’re the manager you have to step back a bit,” said Davidson.

“Macca (Steven MacLean) has found that out this season as well when you become a staff member.

“But we still get on – we still got on when I dropped him!”