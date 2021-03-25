Police appeal for witnesses after Montrose assault leaves man with facial injuries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Angus are appealing for information about an assault which took place in Montrose.

The attack happened around 2.45pm yesterday, Wednesday March 24 in the town’s Upper Hall Street.

A man was assaulted in the street, suffering facial injuries which required medical treatment.

A spokesman for Tayside Police Division said: “The man responsible is described as white, about 5ft 8 and well-built, with short, light hair and wearing all dark clothing.

“He was in the company of a woman, described as having dark hair in a ponytail and wearing grey and white camouflage-pattern trousers and a light top. The woman did not take part in the assault and was seen attempting to stop it.

“We have already spoken with a number of independent witnesses who saw this incident, and would like to speak with anyone else who may have information that could assist us.

“If you can help, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”