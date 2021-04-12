Police trace driver of van involved in collision between Caputh and Dunkeld

Police have traced the driver of a white van which was involved in a collision which left a cyclist seriously injured.
The collision, which took place on Old Military Road between Caputh and Dunkeld last week, resulted in a 55-year-old cyclist being seriously injured and rushed to Ninewells hospital.
The man, who lives in Dunkeld, is said to be “critical but stable”.
There had been a police appeal to trace the van driver following the incident on the A984.
Now, police say they have found the driver of the white van but enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesman said: “The driver of the van has been traced.
“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”
