Police trace driver of van involved in collision between Caputh and Dunkeld

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have traced the driver of a white van which was involved in a collision which left a cyclist seriously injured.

The collision, which took place on Old Military Road between Caputh and Dunkeld last week, resulted in a 55-year-old cyclist being seriously injured and rushed to Ninewells hospital.

The man, who lives in Dunkeld, is said to be “critical but stable”.

There had been a police appeal to trace the van driver following the incident on the A984.

Now, police say they have found the driver of the white van but enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: “The driver of the van has been traced.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”