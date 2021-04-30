Police launch probe after man exposed himself at Dundee park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Concerned parents contacted the police after a man exposed himself to children in Mill O’ Mains.

Police Scotland confirmed they received the reports after an incident on Thursday evening and said inquiries into the matter were at an early stage.

Initial reports suggested the male – described as wearing grey bottoms and a navy top – approached some children within the park.

Information regarding the incident was widely shared on social media, though a number of residents living on Hebrides Drive were unaware of the matter.

‘It must be a worry for families’

One local man said he had seen the post on social media before expressing his shock about the investigation.

He added: “Neighbours told me they hadn’t seen any police near the playpark where I assumed it has happened.

“It must be a worry as there is a lot of families living up here.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We received a report of a man who allegedly exposed himself in the Mill O Mains area of Dundee on Thursday April 29, 2021.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”