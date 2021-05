Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man reported missing from Dundee has been found safe and well after Police Scotland launched an appeal.

Gary Robertson from Broughty Ferry was last seen at about 11.25am on Monday, May 10.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday evening that he had been found and thanked the public for their assistance.