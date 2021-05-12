ScotRail trains on Dundee to Aberdeen line face disruption amid flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Train services between Dundee, Montrose and Aberdeen are facing disruption on Wednesday morning amid flooding, ScotRail is warning.

ScotRail said heavy rain had flooded the line between Laurencekirk and Montrose overnight and in the early hours of May 12.

The rail operator said on Wednesday morning: “Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Laurencekirk and Montrose. The line is currently closed while [Network Rail Scotland] teams attend to inspect the line.

“We’ll provide more details shortly.”

No estimate for when the route would reopen were available.

Trains heading north from the rest of Scotland which pass through Dundee and Montrose were also affected.

This included travellers on services from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Met Office has predicted heavy showers throughout the day across Central, Tayside and Fife.

Weather forcasters said: “Cloudy with showery rain at first, dying out this morning.

Flood warnings

“Bright spells this afternoon in more south and western areas with a few heavy showers and feeling warmer. Staying cloudy and cooler over Angus and Fife.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has flood alerts in place across Dundee, Angus and Tayside.

SEPA said: “Locally heavy rain may affect the area from late Tuesday and on Wednesday morning.

“There is a risk localised flooding of low lying land and roads, and disruption to travel, from small watercourses and surface water in areas that see the heaviest rainfall.”