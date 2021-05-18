Trip back in time: Photographic memories of the Swannie Ponds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on the Swannie Ponds in Dundee.

Flares and fishing. Our first picture shows a group of boys looking to catch a fish at the Swannie Ponds in 1979.

Known locally as the Swannie Ponds, Stobsmuir Ponds were constructed to supply the city with water following the Dundee Water Act of 1845. The ponds fell out of use as reservoirs in the 1870s and proved popular for boating from the 1920s. Our second image shows a group of people queuing for boats in May 1977.

There was no such thing as a lifejacket or health and safety back in 1958. These young lads are having fun on a rowing boat in this picture from 1958.

Our fourth image is from 1996 and shows a group of girls feeding the resident swans which give the Stobsmuir Ponds their ‘local’ name of the Swannie Ponds.

These adults relax in the sunshine as the children take part in a fishing competition held in July 1979. Looking at the background you can see little has changed over the years.



Our final image is from the Dundee Model Boat Club’s regatta which took place in September 1987.